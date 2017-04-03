BuzzFeed News

This Person's Way Of Carrying Pizza Is Being Called Offensive

This Person's Way Of Carrying Pizza Is Being Called Offensive

"I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit looking at this picture."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 3, 2017, at 2:02 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, a person on Imgur shared a photo that has caused thousands of people to recoil in horror. It was of person carrying pizza boxes like THIS:

"I think I'm witnessing a drug deal. I mean who the hell carries their pizza like that?" the person wrote.

In follow-up comments, the poster wrote that the pizza boxes are from Pizza Pizza, a Canadian pizza chain.

They also wrote that it's not a frozen pizza, and it's not calzones in there because those come in a different box.

The photo soon migrated to Twitter, where it went viral on at least two other accounts.

I think I'm witnessing a drug deal. I mean who the hell carries their pizza like that?
Mr. Drinks On Me @Mr_DrinksOnMe

I think I'm witnessing a drug deal. I mean who the hell carries their pizza like that?

And thousands of people were shook by the atrocity.

Only a serial killer would carry pizzas like this
Kim @bowsandberettas

Only a serial killer would carry pizzas like this

Like...what?

R. Collins ☘ @RBeforeTheDot

Some imagined the horrors that awaited the person trying to get some delicious pizza after it was carried this way.

Cindy046 @Cindy046

"I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit looking at this picture," one person said.

Travis Starnes @tstarnes

"What the fuck all the cheese gonna be in the box ole messed up pizza," said another.

ShaBoogz @boogz_sha

One person attempted to defend the carrier, saying that Pizza Pizza's quality means its pizza can be carried that way.

Christopher M @_ChristopherM

And others pointed out that this phenomenon has been observed before, as described in this Twitter thread.

My old job I worked at a pizza place. Every week this guy came in and order 2 extra large pizzas.
joewen wilson @sad_tree

My old job I worked at a pizza place. Every week this guy came in and order 2 extra large pizzas.

One person even said her mom carries cakes this way...um WHAT?

Vitamina P @Pollonidas

