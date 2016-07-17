This 16-Year-Old Got Totally Owned By His Mom Using Pokémon Go

Like many of us, Renzo got into Pokémon Go in the past week.

Well his mom took note of him playing the game — and took the opportunity to prank her son.

Renzo said that he was playing the game outside, but had caught all the Pokémon in his area. So when his mom texted him that she saw a Pikachu, he was excited.

"I ran inside and bolted up the stairs," he said.

But instead, he realized he had been played. Instead of catching Pikachu, Renzo found only his mom asking him to take down her dirty dishes from her room.