People Are Furious At These Twins Who Crossed An Olympics Finish Line Holding Hands

This is Anna and Lisa Hahner, twins from Germany who also happen to both be elite marathon runners. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hahnertwins

Both women qualified for this year's marathon final at the Rio Olympics. They filled two of the three slots to represent their country at the games. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hahnertwins

"We are so proud, happy and full of joy," they wrote in a blog post. "Our big dream has come true."

On Sunday, the twins competed in the marathon final. They finished 81st and 82nd, and they crossed the finish line holding hands. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Their times of 2:45:32 and 2:45:33 were about 15 minutes slower than their best times, according to the BBC.

But the twins have come under heavy criticism for their finish. People said they seem to have thrown the race for a good photo, and they were even criticized by German officials. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

"It looked as though they completed a fun run and not [an] Olympic [race]," German Athletics Federation director Thomas Kurschilgen told the BBC Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

Kurschilgen added that he thought the finish was "disrespectful and a slap in the face to all the other athletes in the German team."

Die Welt that the twins were "seemingly relaxed, as if they came from a walk on the beach." The Hahners have also been slammed in the media. Columnist Lars Wallrodt wrote inthat the twins were "seemingly relaxed, as if they came from a walk on the beach." Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

"If the Hahners want to cross the finish line together, beaming and holding hands, then they can do that all they like - in a local fun run in St Polten or the Miss Plaits run in Solingen," he wrote.

Kurschilgen implied to the BBC that the move was a publicity stunt, because the twins are very active on social media and have their own YouTube channel. Facebook: hahnertwins.AnnaHahner.LisaHahner

“Their main aim was to generate media attention,” he told the New York Times. “That is what we criticize.”

But other people have defended the pair on social media, saying the criticism is overblown. Ridiculous. If you run a marathon with the world's best runners, you can do anything you want at the finish line. https://t.co/Jo2gec92gV

"These women know how to live! The German authorities are wrong to assume bad motives," one person wrote. These women know how to live! The German authorities are wrong to assume bad motives. https://t.co/f7UW8gALyD #Hahnertwins

The twins told the New York Times that they had no plans to run together, it just happened. Facebook: hahnertwins.AnnaHahner.LisaHahner

"It was a magical moment that we could finish this marathon together," Anna Hahner said. "We did not think about what we were doing.” In a statement on Facebook, the twins acknowledged that the performance wasn't their best but said they were still proud to be Olympians. "The crossing the finish line? Still one of our biggest sporting moments," they said. BuzzFeed News has contacted the Hahners for additional comment.