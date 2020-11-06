Philly Gave Biden The Lead In Pennsylvania And The City Is Celebrating With Memes
Gritty 2020.
On Friday morning, voters out of Philadelphia gave Joe Biden the lead in the state of Pennsylvania.
The people of Philadelphia were pretty excited about it, as evidenced by their reactions.
And took credit.
All across the internet, people both from Philly and not from Philly celebrated the city's unique culture and how it pulled Biden into the lead.
One of the most popular memes, unsurprisingly, featured Philly/American icon and hero, Gritty.
People also celebrated another city icon: the FX show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including the show's star and creator and Philly native Rob McElhenney.
A lot of other parts of Philly culture became memes as well. I have to admit I don't get a lot of these, but here we go.
Like this historic detente.
Of course, some Rocky references.
Sports references.
One thing's for certain: Philly is now feeling prouder than ever.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.