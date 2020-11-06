 Skip To Content
Philly Gave Biden The Lead In Pennsylvania And The City Is Celebrating With Memes

Gritty 2020.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2020, at 3:17 p.m. ET

On Friday morning, voters out of Philadelphia gave Joe Biden the lead in the state of Pennsylvania.

And there it is: Biden takes the lead in PA by 5,587 votes w/ latest count out of Philadelphia.
Dave Wasserman @Redistrict

Reply Retweet Favorite

The people of Philadelphia were pretty excited about it, as evidenced by their reactions.

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course
Ellie Rushing @EllieRushing

Reply Retweet Favorite
it is 11:30am and Philly is absolutely vibing
Amber Jamieson @ambiej

Reply Retweet Favorite
The system works, it still works. I love this country, and couldn't be prouder of my city. #Philly
Ryan Gorman @GormoExJourno

Reply Retweet Favorite
Philly knew.
Lisa Lucas @likaluca

Reply Retweet Favorite

And took credit.

Philly after PA turned blue
ydely🥀🇩🇴 @y_mtrini

Reply Retweet Favorite
Another title for Philly
Ben Hartman @Benhartman

Reply Retweet Favorite

All across the internet, people both from Philly and not from Philly celebrated the city's unique culture and how it pulled Biden into the lead.

One of the most popular memes, unsurprisingly, featured Philly/American icon and hero, Gritty.

I just refreshed my google search and PA has flipped BLUUUUUE GRITTY IS STRONG
Mean Fat Girl- 🏳️‍🌈💄 @Artists_Ali

Reply Retweet Favorite
All of the Gritty memes are giving me life.
Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn @JonathanCohn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Life lesson: Gritty always win
joe pepe @jpep20

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Biden-Harris campaign has released its proposed White House Christmas theme as all eyes turn to Philadelphia.
Theo Milonopoulos @MilonopoulosT

Reply Retweet Favorite
The new cabinet
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lou Dobbs has to fight Gritty in a Philadelphia alley behind the vote count location now, sorry I don’t make the rules
Jeremy Baiman @jeremybaiman

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me: i love that its philly thats getting him to 270 bc that will just permanently seal Gritty into the American historical record @MiriBaker: the Good Orange defeats the Bad Orange
NEON YANG ✍🏼 (they/them) @itsneonyang

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also celebrated another city icon: the FX show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including the show's star and creator and Philly native Rob McElhenney.

Considering the year.... this tracks. https://t.co/cnepZjMzcM
Rob McElhenney @RMcElhenney

Reply Retweet Favorite
Never has the title of a television show been more true. 😎 🇺🇸 #philly
Rob McElhenney @RMcElhenney

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Gang Wins The Election
B. W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Philly has spoken.
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan @DrRosena

Reply Retweet Favorite
https://t.co/fVlRQ8Nwpb
rae paoletta @PAYOLETTER

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TylerRickyTynes Sweet Dee: Biden Charlie: Biden Frank: Trump Mac: Kanye (NOT a joke, studied his platform) Dennis: Never votes Net gain for the team
Victor Luckerson @VLuck

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of other parts of Philly culture became memes as well. I have to admit I don't get a lot of these, but here we go.

Like this historic detente.

FOR TODAY ONLY: Wawa &gt; Sheetz Thank YOU PHILLY 🥰
Jawn Fetterman @JohnFetterman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, some Rocky references.

Thank you, Philly! 🇺🇸
Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 @EvanMcMullin

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sports references.

Ryan Perry @rynprry

Reply Retweet Favorite
Philly blue stepping over PA red like
Veli Vel @__Veli

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tyler R. Tynes @TylerRickyTynes

Reply Retweet Favorite

One thing's for certain: Philly is now feeling prouder than ever.

PHILADELPHIA DID IT
Jeff McDevitt @JeffMcDev

Reply Retweet Favorite

