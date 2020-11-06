On Friday morning, voters out of Philadelphia gave Joe Biden the lead in the state of Pennsylvania.

And there it is: Biden takes the lead in PA by 5,587 votes w/ latest count out of Philadelphia.

The people of Philadelphia were pretty excited about it, as evidenced by their reactions.

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course

it is 11:30am and Philly is absolutely vibing

The system works, it still works. I love this country, and couldn't be prouder of my city. #Philly

All across the internet, people both from Philly and not from Philly celebrated the city's unique culture and how it pulled Biden into the lead.

One of the most popular memes, unsurprisingly, featured Philly/American icon and hero, Gritty.