A Designer Fat-Shamed A Journalist After She Wrote Him A Bad Fashion Week Review

A fashion journalist is speaking out after a designer fat-shamed her to his 1.5 million followers on Instagram after she wrote a critical review of his New York fashion week show.

Alexandra Mondalek is a freelance writer in New York City who has written for publications like Racked/The Goods, Fashionista, Yahoo Lifestyle, and more.

This week, she has been covering New York Fashion Week. She received an invitation to cover Philipp Plein's show, which was held at a restaurant called The Grill in midtown Manhattan.

Mondalek told BuzzFeed News she had covered Plein before, in a reported feature for Yahoo Lifestyle in 2017. Plein is known for making a spectacle of his runway shows, and this year's show already was full of drama. Last week, TMZ reported Plein was scammed out of almost $1 million by someone pretending to be a rep for Kanye West, who promised West would perform at the show.

When Mondalek arrived at the show Monday night, she said she was less then impressed. For starters, she had been told to dress black-tie and expect a sit-down dinner. Only some people got a meal though, and she and others were squished into a standing-room only area above.

This situation was not only uncomfortable, she said, it made it difficult to see the clothes. Which, she added, she was not impressed by.

“I don't have any delusions of grandeur of who I am when I go to show...But I do expect a modicum of professionalism," she said.



On Tuesday, Mondalek filed her review of the show for Fashionista, in which she eviscerates both the quality of the show and Plein's clothes.