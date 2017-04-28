BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Had An Amazingly Petty Response When Her Ex Asked For His Prom Money Back

news / viral

This Teen Had An Amazingly Petty Response When Her Ex Asked For His Prom Money Back

"Here's every cent of your $95."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 28, 2017, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Maria, a high school senior from Colorado, had been dating her now-ex-boyfriend for about a year. Last Friday, he called to break up with her about a week before her prom.

Twitter: @panchal_maria

"He had to go on a basketball trip, and called me and said, 'This isn't working out,'" Maria told BuzzFeed News.

Maria said she later found out her ex was attending another prom with a different girl. Around the same time, he asked her if he could have back the $95 he spent on prom expenses.

Twitter: @panchal_maria

Maria said that when she was chatting with friends about the situation, she began brainstorming ways to pay her ex back, but also be "petty."

"Guys, let's do something funny, let's mess with him," Maria recalled telling them.

She added that she didn't want to hurt her ex, but just do something "harmless" to mess with him a little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria came up with a seriously funny plan. She went around to a bunch of different banks, and got her ex the $95. There was just one little catch...

Twitter: @panchal_maria

She got it in VERY small denominations. Pennies, in fact.

Maria left the money on her porch for her ex to collect, with a note reading, &quot;here&#x27;s every cent of your $95.&quot;
Twitter: @panchal_maria

Maria left the money on her porch for her ex to collect, with a note reading, "here's every cent of your $95."

Maria decided to tweet about her scheme, because it was easier than texting all her friends about it.

My ex of 11 months dumped me a week before prom and he asked for his money back to go to another prom #pennyasfuck#… https://t.co/G3oHMyCwOt
mmmmmmaria @panchal_maria

My ex of 11 months dumped me a week before prom and he asked for his money back to go to another prom #pennyasfuck#… https://t.co/G3oHMyCwOt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her tweet totally blew up, and people crowned her the official queen of petty.

@panchal_maria YOU GO GIRL !
melissa @melissvkins

@panchal_maria YOU GO GIRL !

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Hello. I'm from the Petty Foundation. Just passing thru. Here's your ✅ for next level Pettiness. Good day Miss."

@panchal_maria @evelynvwoodsen Hello. I'm from the Petty Foundation. Just passing thru. Here's your ✅ for next lev… https://t.co/y5OwfxxJZE
B.J. Wineglass @TheGimp420

@panchal_maria @evelynvwoodsen Hello. I'm from the Petty Foundation. Just passing thru. Here's your ✅ for next lev… https://t.co/y5OwfxxJZE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some called her a "hero."

@panchal_maria you're my hero
Callie 🌈 @cxllielayne

@panchal_maria you're my hero

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Props to you, you're a savage fuck him you better slay prom."

@panchal_maria props to you, you're a savage fuck him you better slay prom 🙂
Chula🌼 @Bell12B

@panchal_maria props to you, you're a savage fuck him you better slay prom 🙂

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for her ex, he posted his own photo of the pennies to Twitter. "When you break up with your crazy ass ex and she swears she pissed you off but really she just made you laugh 😂 I can't wait for prom 2k17," he wrote.

He told BuzzFeed News that he never cheated on Maria, and broke up with her because they were constantly fighting.

He told BuzzFeed News that he never cheated on Maria, and broke up with her because they were constantly fighting.

As for Maria, shortly after her ex broke up with her, one of her good guy friends asked her to go to the dance with him instead. He even did a whole "promposal" for her.

She said she is shocked her idea went viral and happy to have the support through her breakup.&quot;It&#x27;s really nice to have people see where I&#x27;m coming from,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @panchal_maria

She said she is shocked her idea went viral and happy to have the support through her breakup.

"It's really nice to have people see where I'm coming from," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT