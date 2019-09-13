Pete Buttigieg Told His Coming Out Story During The Democratic Debate

Pete Buttigieg told his coming out story as his closing remarks during the third Democratic debate on Thursday, a moment that many felt was emblematic of how far the US has come on LGBTQ rights.

For the closing remarks, all of the candidates were asked to describe a time of personal resilience in their lives.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about how he decided to come out, even though he wondered if "acknowledging who I was was gonna be the ultimate, career-ending political setback."