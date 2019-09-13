Pete Buttigieg Told His Coming Out Story During The Democratic Debate
"This would have been unfathomable just a few years ago."
Pete Buttigieg told his coming out story as his closing remarks during the third Democratic debate on Thursday, a moment that many felt was emblematic of how far the US has come on LGBTQ rights.
For the closing remarks, all of the candidates were asked to describe a time of personal resilience in their lives.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about how he decided to come out, even though he wondered if "acknowledging who I was was gonna be the ultimate, career-ending political setback."
"I came back from the deployment and realized that you only get to live one life and I was not interested in not knowing what it was like to be in love any longer, so I just came out," he said.
He went on to say that his community instead trusted him, and he was re-elected.
"What I learned was that...part of how you can win and deserve to win is to know what's worth more to you than winning," he said.
Many people online, regardless of their politics or which candidate they support, pointed out that a candidate talking about coming out so candidly was an important moment.
They respected his honesty.
Some shared their stories as well.
Many called the moment historic.
"This would have been unfathomable just a few years ago," one said.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.