These High Schoolers Got Pepper-Sprayed In The Face As Part Of One Of Their Classes

This is some dedication to education.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 17, 2017, at 3:18 p.m. ET

A group of high school students in Ohio were filmed voluntarily getting pepper-sprayed for a class, and it looks pretty intense.

The students at Barberton High School in Ohio were taking part in a career tech education course in criminal science and volunteered to be sprayed for the class.

The teens were "subjected to a small amount of pepper spray for a brief period of time," Patti Cleary, the superintendent for the Barberton City School District, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Students were required to get their parents' permission before they could get sprayed.

They were sprayed by their teacher, the statement read, who is a "former police chief, and an experienced professional."

The instructor told the kids, "Stop resisting, please comply," as he sprayed them.

Based on the teens' screams of bloody murder, it seems like it really hurt.

The students didn't get extra credit for getting sprayed, but "had an opportunity to gain an industry recognized credential in the law and public safety course curriculum that is offered by the Ohio Department of Education," the school said.

TBH, was it worth it?

