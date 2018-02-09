BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Teens Are Losing It Over Snapchat's Unpopular App Redesign

news / viral

Teens Are Losing It Over Snapchat's Unpopular App Redesign

"me guarding my non-updated snapchat w my life"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2018, at 4:31 p.m. ET

Snapchat users are pleading with the app to undo a redesign, which they say is "terrible," "trash," and "twisted."

BuzzFeed News

The company announced the update in November, but rolled it out this week. CEO Evan Spiegel said the update was meant to make the app "more personal."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

He said the update was meant to clearly separate the line between content from friends and content from publishers.

"The new Snapchat separates the social from the media," the company said in a blog post. "This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right."

TL;DR: All the content from friends is on one page now, including stories, groups, and personal snaps. On the other page is content from publishers.

It’s time to stop. #snapchatupdate
Heather @im_heather_j

It’s time to stop. #snapchatupdate

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

However, a lot of people REALLY hate it.

DONT UPDATE SNAPCHAT ITS SICK AND TWISTED WHAT THEYVE DONE
jovan @ehjovan

DONT UPDATE SNAPCHAT ITS SICK AND TWISTED WHAT THEYVE DONE

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people think that grouping personal snaps with stories is super confusing.

*opens new #snapchat update*
Mariana Jimenez @Marianatj20

*opens new #snapchat update*

Reply Retweet Favorite

And disorganized.

Before and after look of the new @Snapchat update...
Matt Carey @MCares16

Before and after look of the new @Snapchat update...

Reply Retweet Favorite

They called it a "horrible design."

Do not update snapchat! It is a horrible design. Stories are mixed in with your snaps.
Skylar North @BigDaddySkylar

Do not update snapchat! It is a horrible design. Stories are mixed in with your snaps.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people tried to stave off the update, but their plans were thwarted.

When you’re laughing at all these tweets about the Snapchat update that you never did, only to check your phone a f… https://t.co/DOY5QYPmFN
Christian Covington @thetangibleC4

When you’re laughing at all these tweets about the Snapchat update that you never did, only to check your phone a f… https://t.co/DOY5QYPmFN

Reply Retweet Favorite

People tried to spread "hacks" but they didn't work.

how to get the old snapchat back!! 👻 RT TO SAFE A LIFE. ‼️
Jαѕмιиє💍 @saujasmine

how to get the old snapchat back!! 👻 RT TO SAFE A LIFE. ‼️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people were guarding the "non-updated Snapchat with my life."

me guarding my non-updated snapchat w my life
r🧀ch @coolrachdoritos

me guarding my non-updated snapchat w my life

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even brands got involved!

Imagine if we sent you food you didn't order Anyway the new Snapchat update just dropped
Carl's Jr. @CarlsJr

Imagine if we sent you food you didn't order Anyway the new Snapchat update just dropped

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people began reaching out to Snapchat to complain.

Retweet to save a life 🙏🏻 New snapchat update is trash.
M @TheGrxatest

Retweet to save a life 🙏🏻 New snapchat update is trash.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They had a lot of ~FEELINGS.~

y'all still got shooters out there, i emailed the ceo of snapchat about the update
breck goodman @shaqtus15

y'all still got shooters out there, i emailed the ceo of snapchat about the update

Reply Retweet Favorite

#IMPACT.

my friends r PISSED about the snapchat update 🤭🤭
Maleeha @Maleehaa_

my friends r PISSED about the snapchat update 🤭🤭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people are turning to greener pastures, or Instagram.

*HOW TO FIX THE SNAPCHAT UPDATE* delete the app click to open Instagram
Payton Vetter @ovovetter

*HOW TO FIX THE SNAPCHAT UPDATE* delete the app click to open Instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

While others have found more creative alternatives.

Snapchats wack so we improvised and made our own snapchat @BaileyTanner8 @kelsey_mull13 @meley2022 @penwell_jalyn… https://t.co/1QFwFuu6XL
Cai ;) @cailincrawford

Snapchats wack so we improvised and made our own snapchat @BaileyTanner8 @kelsey_mull13 @meley2022 @penwell_jalyn… https://t.co/1QFwFuu6XL

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When the Snapchat update is THAT bad."

When the Snapchat update is THAT bad
Brooke Golla @brookegolla

When the Snapchat update is THAT bad

Reply Retweet Favorite

Snapchat told BuzzFeed News there are bound to be some growing pains with any app change.

How to fix the new #snapchat update:
Lex. @wexxleav

How to fix the new #snapchat update:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in," a spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

#RIPOLDSNAPCHAT.

Only 90s kids will remember this #snapchatupdate #snapchat
Kristy @kristyb4321

Only 90s kids will remember this #snapchatupdate #snapchat

Reply Retweet Favorite

CORRECTION

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

Here's How To Get Rid Of That New Snapchat Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT