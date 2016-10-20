People Think This CNN Commentator Perfectly Summed Up The Last Debate

"You can't polish this turd."

Yup, this applies to tonight's debate, both campaigns, the whole election and how much of it was covered

A CNN commentator succinctly summed up how a lot of people feel about Wednesday's debate and the election in general with one, very simple sentence.

The commentator, Van Jones, said the instantly memorable remark in response to Donald Trump's refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he lost.

“This is a really sad night. I’m just gonna say it. This is a very sad night for the country. You can’t polish this turd," Jones said.

"Technically you cannot polish any turd," CNN's Anderson Cooper helpfully pointed out.