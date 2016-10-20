BuzzFeed News

People Think This CNN Commentator Perfectly Summed Up The Last Debate

"You can't polish this turd."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 12:22 a.m. ET

A CNN commentator succinctly summed up how a lot of people feel about Wednesday's debate and the election in general with one, very simple sentence.

Yup, this applies to tonight's debate, both campaigns, the whole election and how much of it was covered
The commentator, Van Jones, said the instantly memorable remark in response to Donald Trump's refusal to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he lost.

“This is a really sad night. I’m just gonna say it. This is a very sad night for the country. You can’t polish this turd," Jones said.

"Technically you cannot polish any turd," CNN's Anderson Cooper helpfully pointed out.

In response to Jones, people on Twitter were like, yep.

Truest Thing I've Heard All Night "You Can't Polish This Turd" Van Jones True Van, 'Bigly True
They called him a "national hero."

.@VanJones68 is a national treasure. #debateNight
"Best Trump analysis ever," one person said.

Best Trump Analysis Ever: Van Jones: "You can't polish this turd." Anderson Cooper: "You can't polish any turd." I ❤️ @VanJones68 &amp; @AC360.
They said he was the true voice of the people.

Van Jones is in a perpetual SMDH in the CNN broadcast booth
"Can CNN trim its pundit panel by everyone except Van Jones?" one person asked.

Can CNN trim its pundit panel by everyone except Van Jones?
"Van Jones for president!" another said.

Van Jones for president!
Jones seemed to enjoy the support, retweeting people praising him for his line.

