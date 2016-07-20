People Think Chris Christie's Convention Speech Was Like The Salem Witch Trials
"Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?"
Chris Christie's speech to the Republican Convention on Tuesday turned into a mock trial for Hillary Clinton, with many cheers of "lock her up" from the crowd.
A lot of people said the crowd's enthusiasm and yelling for Clinton to be jailed reminded them of the Salem witch trials.
The similarities, people said on social media, were a little disturbing.
It was hard for many people to tell the difference.
And said it was a little jarring.
"Yep, this is how the American justice system works ... If you're in Salem, Mass., circa 1692," one person wrote.
It wasn't exactly the throwback to American history some were happy about.
"Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?" one person asked.
Even a CNN commenter made the connection.
As for Clinton herself, she said Christie had no room to put her on trial.
"If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you," the Democratic nominee said, referencing the New Jersey governor's bridge scandal.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
