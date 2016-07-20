BuzzFeed News

People Think Chris Christie's Convention Speech Was Like The Salem Witch Trials

news

"Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 10:24 p.m. ET

Chris Christie's speech to the Republican Convention on Tuesday turned into a mock trial for Hillary Clinton, with many cheers of "lock her up" from the crowd.

#RNCinCLE chanting "lock her up" as @ChrisChristie goes after Clinton in speech.
Cassandra Garrison @CassLGarrison

#RNCinCLE chanting "lock her up" as @ChrisChristie goes after Clinton in speech.

A lot of people said the crowd's enthusiasm and yelling for Clinton to be jailed reminded them of the Salem witch trials.

So this is what the Salem Witch Trials must have felt like in 1692. #RNCinCLE
Keith Boykin @keithboykin

So this is what the Salem Witch Trials must have felt like in 1692. #RNCinCLE

The similarities, people said on social media, were a little disturbing.

The GOP Convention in One GIF
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

The GOP Convention in One GIF

It was hard for many people to tell the difference.

"Guilty or not Guilty?" and "Lock her up!"...RNC or Salem witch trials?#RNCinCLE
Courtney Fladger @courtneyfladger

"Guilty or not Guilty?" and "Lock her up!"...RNC or Salem witch trials?#RNCinCLE

And said it was a little jarring.

Politics completely aside, watching @ChrisChristie makes me feel like I'm in Salem circa 1692. I expect crowd to cheer 'Burn her, burn her!'
Amanda Garrett @agarrettABJ

Politics completely aside, watching @ChrisChristie makes me feel like I'm in Salem circa 1692. I expect crowd to cheer 'Burn her, burn her!'

"Yep, this is how the American justice system works ... If you're in Salem, Mass., circa 1692," one person wrote.

Yep, this is how the American justice system works ... If you're in Salem, Mass., circa 1692.
Kate Brannen @K8brannen

Yep, this is how the American justice system works ... If you're in Salem, Mass., circa 1692.

It wasn't exactly the throwback to American history some were happy about.

17th century Salem would be proud. #RNCinCLE https://t.co/eQJkp39irF
Jeremy Hooper @goodasyou

17th century Salem would be proud. #RNCinCLE https://t.co/eQJkp39irF

"Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?" one person asked.

So the #gopconvention is now the Salem Witch Trials? Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?
KM_MF @kissme_myfool

So the #gopconvention is now the Salem Witch Trials? Are the going to ask to burn her at the stake next?

Even a CNN commenter made the connection.

"I felt like I was at the Salem Witch Trials" @smerconish on Chris Christie's speech at the #GOPConvention #RNCinCLE https://t.co/yaqR9TdGJv
OutFrontCNN @OutFrontCNN

"I felt like I was at the Salem Witch Trials" @smerconish on Chris Christie's speech at the #GOPConvention #RNCinCLE https://t.co/yaqR9TdGJv

As for Clinton herself, she said Christie had no room to put her on trial.

If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/c1nkZojJFL #RNCinCLE
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/c1nkZojJFL #RNCinCLE

"If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you," the Democratic nominee said, referencing the New Jersey governor's bridge scandal.

