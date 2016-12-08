People Have A Lot Of Jokes About Trump Reportedly Picking The Carl's Jr./Hardee's Guy For His Cabinet
"Anyone who can combine sex & fast food like he does, deserves a cabinet spot."
Donald Trump reportedly choose Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, as his pick for secretary of labor.
And a lot of people have jokes — mainly because the fast food chain is known for its ~sexy~ commercials.
Some wondered how Trump made his pick.
"Trump names Carls Jr CEO Sec of labor because 'I like what you've done with your commercials.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
And others said, more power to him. "Anyone who can combine sex & fast food like he does, deserves a cabinet spot."
Some were a little more concerned.
Others wondered how the confirmation hearing would play out.
Basically, this is fine...
ADVERTISEMENT
Is this what Trump meant by making America great again?
Of course there were some vowing to never eat there again.
Though, some said they weren't fans to begin with.
Some speculated Trump had ulterior motives.
And some are choosing to see the positive side of things.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.