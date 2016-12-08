BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have A Lot Of Jokes About Trump Reportedly Picking The Carl's Jr./Hardee's Guy For His Cabinet

news

People Have A Lot Of Jokes About Trump Reportedly Picking The Carl's Jr./Hardee's Guy For His Cabinet

"Anyone who can combine sex & fast food like he does, deserves a cabinet spot."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 12:48 p.m. ET

Donald Trump reportedly choose Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, as his pick for secretary of labor.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

And a lot of people have jokes — mainly because the fast food chain is known for its ~sexy~ commercials.

@benjaminpenn @maggieNYT
Charlie Spiering @charliespiering

@benjaminpenn @maggieNYT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some wondered how Trump made his pick.

Odds Trump saw one of those Kate Upton CarlsJr commercials on Fox News late last night and just said, "give me whoever came up with that!"
Trilliam Faulkner @TrillFaulkner

Odds Trump saw one of those Kate Upton CarlsJr commercials on Fox News late last night and just said, "give me whoever came up with that!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Trump names Carls Jr CEO Sec of labor because 'I like what you've done with your commercials.'"

@JuddApatow Trump names Carls Jr CEO Sec of labor because "I like what you've done with your commercials."
MorgHickman @v_voogd

@JuddApatow Trump names Carls Jr CEO Sec of labor because "I like what you've done with your commercials."

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And others said, more power to him. "Anyone who can combine sex & fast food like he does, deserves a cabinet spot."

Andy Puzder, CEO of @CarlsJr will be #Trump's Labor Secretary. Anyone who can combine sex &amp; fast food like he does,… https://t.co/jLcers6rsm
Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth

Andy Puzder, CEO of @CarlsJr will be #Trump's Labor Secretary. Anyone who can combine sex &amp; fast food like he does,… https://t.co/jLcers6rsm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were a little more concerned.

@benjaminpenn this is fine it's all fine and good
Capitalism Expert @highest_marx

@benjaminpenn this is fine it's all fine and good

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others wondered how the confirmation hearing would play out.

::Senate Confirmation Hearing:: "And, Mr. Puzder. Was it your idea to get Kate Upton to eat a Carl's Jr. burger in… https://t.co/UQQpaToVdc
Stage Banter Guy @TweeterReprise

::Senate Confirmation Hearing:: "And, Mr. Puzder. Was it your idea to get Kate Upton to eat a Carl's Jr. burger in… https://t.co/UQQpaToVdc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, this is fine...

@benjaminpenn @maggieNYT because why the hell not.
futurecanuck @BlitzandGiggles

@benjaminpenn @maggieNYT because why the hell not.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Is this what Trump meant by making America great again?

@benjaminpenn #maga 🙄
Marc @BlueHens1993

@benjaminpenn #maga 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course there were some vowing to never eat there again.

DO NOT EAT ANYMORE HARDEES OR CARLS JR!!!! https://t.co/zLC8aKrisD
Coach Fat Riley @DjChubbESwagg

DO NOT EAT ANYMORE HARDEES OR CARLS JR!!!! https://t.co/zLC8aKrisD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though, some said they weren't fans to begin with.

Also @CarlsJr your food is pure garbage. This is why all the other countries think we're gross.
nasty @emmailey

Also @CarlsJr your food is pure garbage. This is why all the other countries think we're gross.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some speculated Trump had ulterior motives.

He just doing this for a lifetime supply of @CarlsJr? https://t.co/KF3EHlmUR6
Mark Emery @Mark_Emery

He just doing this for a lifetime supply of @CarlsJr? https://t.co/KF3EHlmUR6

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some are choosing to see the positive side of things.

Oh good, maybe min wage will stay same but we'll get free Carls Jr coupons! #trump #cabinetpick
Nad @theminesoforme

Oh good, maybe min wage will stay same but we'll get free Carls Jr coupons! #trump #cabinetpick

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT