BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Best Tweets Trolling The Suggestion That Americans Should Choose Between An iPhone Or Health Care

news

Here Are The Best Tweets Trolling The Suggestion That Americans Should Choose Between An iPhone Or Health Care

"Good morning. Where may I trade my iPhone for a bone marrow transplant?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 12:13 p.m. ET

ICYMI, Rep. Jason Chaffetz pissed off a lot of people on Tuesday when he said people may have to choose between buying health care and a new iPhone.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And even a full day later, people are still dragging him for it online.

Good morning. Where may I trade my iPhone for a bone marrow transplant?
Marie Myung-Ok Lee @MarieMyungOkLee

Good morning. Where may I trade my iPhone for a bone marrow transplant?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are pretty astounded by his suggestion, and are turning to humor to express themselves.

Is there a website where I can trade my iPhone for health care insurance?
Taegan Goddard @politicalwire

Is there a website where I can trade my iPhone for health care insurance?

Reply Retweet Favorite

After all, big decisions are at stake here.

I'm in the market for a new phone and need advice. Should I get.... -IPhone 7 -Samsung Galaxy -Google Pixel -Health insurance for my kids
Sage Rosenfels @SageRosenfels18

I'm in the market for a new phone and need advice. Should I get.... -IPhone 7 -Samsung Galaxy -Google Pixel -Health insurance for my kids

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And real questions need to be answered.

OH: If I give up my iPhone to get healthcare how will I call the doctor?
Eric Reiss @elreiss

OH: If I give up my iPhone to get healthcare how will I call the doctor?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said they were SOL. "When you're dying and need chemotherapy but the new iPhone 7 Plus has a dual lens 12 megapixel rear-facing camera."

when you're dying and need chemotherapy but the new iPhone 7 Plus has a dual lens 12 megapixel rear facing camera
Shon @brownlashon

when you're dying and need chemotherapy but the new iPhone 7 Plus has a dual lens 12 megapixel rear facing camera

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others relied on classic images from history.

Iconic image of woman deciding between healthcare and that sweet new iphone she wanted.
Tony Haile @arctictony

Iconic image of woman deciding between healthcare and that sweet new iphone she wanted.

Reply Retweet Favorite

WWJD?

"Oh no, not you buddy. I saw you put your iPhone away a minute ago. Out of the line!"
Jordan Uhl @JordanUhl

"Oh no, not you buddy. I saw you put your iPhone away a minute ago. Out of the line!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Liberty is so screwed.

That time the Statue of Liberty went dark after choosing between paying her iPhone bill or her electric bill.
Dab Aggin @DabAggin

That time the Statue of Liberty went dark after choosing between paying her iPhone bill or her electric bill.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others used classic images from TV.

Think of all the pain, violence and betrayal that could have been avoided if Walt had just sold his iPhone
Gav @miracleofsound

Think of all the pain, violence and betrayal that could have been avoided if Walt had just sold his iPhone

Reply Retweet Favorite

What could health care cost — one iPhone?

whenever some clueless rich fuck suggests ppl can't afford basic needs like a house or healthcare bc they have an i… https://t.co/FINbs5Jb83
No Borders No Nation @opaIlynch

whenever some clueless rich fuck suggests ppl can't afford basic needs like a house or healthcare bc they have an i… https://t.co/FINbs5Jb83

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some trolled the Trump family.

I can't believe you stupid poor people bought an iPhone. No health care for you. #TrumpCare
Sean Kent @seankent

I can't believe you stupid poor people bought an iPhone. No health care for you. #TrumpCare

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"You bought an iPhone so now you don't deserve health care, you disgusting pauper."

You bought an iPhone so now you don't deserve health care, you disgusting pauper.
Sean Kent @seankent

You bought an iPhone so now you don't deserve health care, you disgusting pauper.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or just expressed frustration with the GOP's logic.

GOP to poor people: iPhone or healthcare. Choose one. GOP to coal companies: It is your god-given right to dump toxic sludge in streams.
Kate Aronoff @KateAronoff

GOP to poor people: iPhone or healthcare. Choose one. GOP to coal companies: It is your god-given right to dump toxic sludge in streams.

Reply Retweet Favorite

After all, Chaffetz's own health insurance is covered by taxpayer funds.

The American dream: Being able to afford either an iPhone or health care while @jasoninthehouse gets both for free.
Seth Bringman @sethbringman

The American dream: Being able to afford either an iPhone or health care while @jasoninthehouse gets both for free.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Finally, yes, Canada, we get it. Thanks. Thanks a lot.

I don't mean to brag America, but in Canada we can have a iPhone and healthcare 🇨🇦
Amy Langdon @alangdon17

I don't mean to brag America, but in Canada we can have a iPhone and healthcare 🇨🇦

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT