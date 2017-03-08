Here Are The Best Tweets Trolling The Suggestion That Americans Should Choose Between An iPhone Or Health Care
"Good morning. Where may I trade my iPhone for a bone marrow transplant?"
ICYMI, Rep. Jason Chaffetz pissed off a lot of people on Tuesday when he said people may have to choose between buying health care and a new iPhone.
And even a full day later, people are still dragging him for it online.
People are pretty astounded by his suggestion, and are turning to humor to express themselves.
After all, big decisions are at stake here.
And real questions need to be answered.
Some said they were SOL. "When you're dying and need chemotherapy but the new iPhone 7 Plus has a dual lens 12 megapixel rear-facing camera."
Others relied on classic images from history.
WWJD?
Lady Liberty is so screwed.
Others used classic images from TV.
What could health care cost — one iPhone?
Some trolled the Trump family.
"You bought an iPhone so now you don't deserve health care, you disgusting pauper."
Or just expressed frustration with the GOP's logic.
After all, Chaffetz's own health insurance is covered by taxpayer funds.
Finally, yes, Canada, we get it. Thanks. Thanks a lot.
