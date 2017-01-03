People Are Posting Pics Of Vomit And Sweltering Conditions After Outage At Multiple Airports Strands Thousands

Is anyone aware of the computer system meltdown at the #MIA Immigration? Thousands sitting in nonstop lines, no AC.… https://t.co/dpnsIYpPTF

An outage in the US Customs and Border Security processing systems left customers stranded in several major airports Monday.

A spokesperson for the agency told BuzzFeed News the "temporary outage" of its technology affected several airports, and was fixed around 9:00 p.m. ET.

"Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," they said.