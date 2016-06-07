People Are Outraged After A Puppy Died While Trapped On A Porch In The Heat

Helpless neighbors were forced to watch the dog die from exposure in extreme temperatures.

None of these labrador puppies are the dog in question.

A community in Arizona is outraged after an incident over the weekend where a chocolate labrador puppy was left outside on a porch during extreme heat and died.

Neighbors noticed the puppy trapped on a balcony at an apartment complex on Sunday and called the authorities, the Glendale Police Department said

One witness, Steve Kobelin, told Fox 10 he saw the pup and realized it couldn't get out of the sun. Temperatures in the city reached 113 degrees during the day on Sunday.

"The dog was on the patio most of the day, it was in stress, it was scraping at the door, it was trying to get inside," he said.

Another witness, Rocky Buch, told the station the scene was horrifying to watch.

"You could see the dogs paws were burning, because that apartment gets full west sun," she said. "There's no shade, he was hopping around and he had no water."