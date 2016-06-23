This Teen Blew Everyone Out Of The Water With Her Insane Prom Entrance If you didn't have Beyoncé-inspired backup dancers to announce you at prom, what even were you doing? Twitter

Take a step back, promposals: Prom entrances are the new hot thing. If you're skeptical, check out this Beyoncé-inspired performance from Azja Frazier. Twitter: @AzjaaG

The teen hired Floyd Wimberly, a professional dancer, to hype her crowd before she revealed her prom look. He posted a video of his performance to "Formation" on Facebook, and it has since been viewed over 3 million times. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

At first, it looks like an ordinary entrance, with Azja's date patiently waiting for her to appear. Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly

When suddenly...Wimberly bursts onto the scene. He does Beyoncé's "Formation" dance, and safe to say, he slay. Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly

He is soon joined by another background dancer. Also there is a fog machine. Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly

Finally, Azja graces the crowd with her presence. Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly Floyd Wimberly

Bow down, bitches. Floyd Wimberly Twitter: @AzjaaG

People on social media freaked out over the entrance. Forever regretting not making this big of an entrance for prom https://t.co/IUeJ57z0Ws

"I've never seen a dance performance entrance for prom. But they be killing it! 😭😭😭😭," one person wrote. I've never seen a dance performance entrance for prom. But they be killing it! 😭😭😭😭

But some people thought the entrance was super extra. this is quite possibly the most EXTRA prom entrance ive ever seen, actually just the most extra thing in general https://t.co/JYdzQDffUL

Other people said her date got totally shown up. that girl that had her prom date wait outside while she put on an entrance show is the definition of a force

Wimberly has actually done these entrances for other proms as well, including this dance to "Diva." View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

Azja told BuzzFeed News she was inspired to do her own entrance after seeing Wimberly's previous dances. You know you that chick when you cause all this conversation ⚡️ #Prom2K16 Finally got my pictures

"I wanted something to entertain my guests while they were waiting on me to come out," she said. "Also, I loved the song and I felt like it was a moment when I slayed...I feel like it was my day to shine." Azja said some of the comments on her video have been hurtful, but she "loved" her performance and has been trying to ignore the haters. "I been looking past it for the simple fact [that] I felt like I slayed," she said.