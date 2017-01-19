BuzzFeed News

People Are Tweeting #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeeches For Trump

People Are Tweeting #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeeches For Trump

"You fell for it! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 19, 2017, at 3:29 p.m. ET

On Friday, Donald Trump will officially become our new president and will deliver his inaugural address.

As America waits to see what the next president will say in his speech, some people on Twitter are imagining the possibilities with #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech.

I only respect money! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
Fan of Freedom @mfly1971
Fan of Freedom @mfly1971

I only respect money! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

Some thought Trump would gloat about his victory.

You fell for it! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
Meta Jane @metajane
Meta Jane @metajane

You fell for it! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

"BOOM this is happening."

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech BOOM this is happening
@endthearistocracy @endthearistocr1

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech BOOM this is happening

"I am the kiiiiiiiiingggggg."

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech i am the kiiiiiiiiingggggg
saf_adam @sciacallo987
saf_adam @sciacallo987

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech i am the kiiiiiiiiingggggg

"Yer'all gonna die!"

"Yer'all gonna die!" #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech #Trump2016 #TrumpInauguration #MAGA
Nasty 💋 @LiftHerUp_
Nasty 💋 @LiftHerUp_

"Yer'all gonna die!" #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech #Trump2016 #TrumpInauguration #MAGA

Some wondered if he would do some confessing.

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech Started as a joke...
Tom Malvaso @TomMalvaso
Tom Malvaso @TomMalvaso

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech Started as a joke...

"Please impeach me ASAP."

Please impeach me ASAP #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
Vally D @VDikovitskaya
Vally D @VDikovitskaya

Please impeach me ASAP #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

Some thought he may try and get more followers for his fave social media platform.

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech Follow me on Twitter.
That Skinny Guy @Billy_Pentz

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech Follow me on Twitter.

Or use some of his fave phrases.

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech I'm very bigly great!
L. D. Ouellette @Ouelletl4

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech I'm very bigly great!

"Bigly, yooge, best words."

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech "Bigly, yooge, best words."
Brandon Unger @ungerbn103
Brandon Unger @ungerbn103

#Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech "Bigly, yooge, best words."

Of course, there were many Russia jokes.

Dear fellow Russian subjects ... #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
julian rogers @thejujueye
julian rogers @thejujueye

Dear fellow Russian subjects ... #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

"I am Putin's puppet."

I am Putin's puppet #Trump #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
Daniel @DanielBains
Daniel @DanielBains

I am Putin's puppet #Trump #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

Some of the tweets, though, were just straight-up weird.

Is that Stone Cold!? #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech #WWE
Heel Turn Haden @_TheSonOfMars_

Is that Stone Cold!? #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech #WWE

This would be exciting.

Hot cheetos for everyone !! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
#Unpresidented Taco @mexi_i
#Unpresidented Taco @mexi_i

Hot cheetos for everyone !! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

Can't wait for tomorrow!

This inauguration is FAKE NEWS! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech
Cori Simone @CoriSimone27
Cori Simone @CoriSimone27

This inauguration is FAKE NEWS! #Weird4WordInaugurationSpeech

