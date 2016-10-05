A Hospital Charged A Dad $40 For Holding His Baby And Everyone Has Feelings

The hospital says the charge is for the "extra caregiver" needed to facilitate the skin-to-skin contact.

People are outraged on the behalf of a new dad after he posted an itemized hospital bill from his son's birth that shows he was charged $40 for "skin-to-skin" contact with the infant.

Ryan Grassley of Spanish Fork, Utah, told the Daily Herald his son was born at Utah Valley Hospital via a planned C-section last month.

When Grassley and his wife got their hospital bill, they noticed a strange charge for $39.35 on the bill.

It was listed as "“skin to skin after c-sec," which Grassley said refers to when he had placed his newborn on his wife's chest after the C-section in order to bond with the baby.