This Kid's Water Bottle Trick Is The Magic We Need In Life

We can't even handle this.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 25, 2016, at 11:39 a.m. ET

A high school senior has set the world on fire with possibly the greatest, yet simplest, talent show trick of all time.

Twitter: @Mike_Senatore
Mike Senatore, a senior at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, performed his masterful water bottle trick to a roaring crowd at a recent school talent show. Luckily, his friend Wes captured the whole thing on video and shared it with us on Twitter.

@Mike_Senatore FLIPPED A WATER BOTTLE FOR OUR TALENT SHOW AND ITS THE MOST LIT THING IVER EVER EXPERIENCED
Wes @WesleyManning6

Here's another angle, if you need to see it closer up.

Thank you for sharing such a beautiful talent @Mike_Senatore 😪
Garrett Melton @Garrettjmelton

The crowd flipped the fuck out, of course, as anyone would do in the presence of such wizardry.

@Mike_Senatore YOU ARE A LEGEND
Scottie Finanger @ScottieFinanger

People are losing it over the trick.

when the waterbottle flipped
Dory @Dory

Like, it was mindblowing.

When the waterbottle flipped
Mander @NotMander50

They just can't handle it.

@Reese_Caldwell waiting for the waterbottle to flip vs. when it flipped
Kayla Rutledge @actressgrl

Everyone's reaction.

when the water bottle flipped
dan @dwfzx

Even YouTube celebs are impressed.

Water bottle tossing is both an art-form and a sport. Never forget it.
J @JackJackJohnson

People are, of course, now dying for Mike to perform his trick for Ellen Degeneres.

RT if you want it to happen #MikeToEllen @TheEllenShow
Rupen @rupdog1999

And they are trying out the trick for themselves.

The flipped a water bottle and the crowd went wild
Carson Gazil @GazilC

Mike hasn't returned a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but he seems pretty stoked about his newfound fame.

I have made it https://t.co/zF7ZBJt5P6
Mike the Bike @Mike_Senatore

