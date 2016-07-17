BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of Capitol Hill Interns On Instagram Is Being Called Tone-Deaf

This Photo Of Capitol Hill Interns On Instagram Is Being Called Tone-Deaf

"Where is the melting pot?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 17, 2016, at 3:28 p.m. ET

House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting a ton of flack on Instagram after posting this photo of Capitol Hill interns.

Instagram: @speakerryan

The Republican posted the photo on Saturday at the Capitol before the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

"I think this sets a record for the most number of #CapitolHill interns in a single selfie. #SpeakerSelfie," he wrote.

However, people have been criticizing the photo because nearly all of the interns pictured are white.

"This should be a wake up call. And hopefully embarrassing. #diversity," one person wrote.

People called it the "least diverse selfie in history."

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

And the award for the least diverse selfie in history goes to @SpeakerRyan

And called the speaker "tone-deaf."

A.J. Delgado @AJDelgado13

Ugh, admittedly, terrible. Paul Ryan is tone deaf. https://t.co/IB5eOOqhjs

"Plenty of diversity; I see blue suits, a green suit, brunettes, blondes - lots of diversity!" one person wrote.

Randy Mayeux @Randy1116

plenty of diversity; I see blue suits, a green suit, brunettes, blondes - lots of diversity! - Paul Ryan's selfie https://t.co/9LjThrdUZA

Other people had jokes.

Bae Talese @elongreen

This Paul Ryan selfie is startling.

"Here’s a picture of Paul Ryan with his summer interns (or, as it’s also known, The Gathering of the Codys)," wrote GQ's Freddie Campion.

Freddie Campion @FreddieCampion

Here’s a picture of Paul Ryan with his summer interns (or, as it’s also known, The Gathering of the Codys)

BuzzFeed News has contacted Speaker Ryan's office for comment on the photo.

