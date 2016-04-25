BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Mocking Chrissy Teigen For Going Out To Dinner After Having Her Baby

news / viral

People Are Mocking Chrissy Teigen For Going Out To Dinner After Having Her Baby

"No normal woman would want to leave her baby so soon."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 25, 2016, at 5:41 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just had a baby girl named Luna Simone.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen

The model/host and the singer have been sharing cute snaps of their baby, who was born on April 14.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen

The couple are also taking some time for themselves. Last week, the proud new parents stepped out to catch a bite to eat and were of course snapped by the paparazzi.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @thacelebriteanews

But the photos, which were posted on Instagram by Us Weekly and others, really pissed off some people. They slammed Teigen on Instagram for daring to go out without her baby soon after her birth.

instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Some said she should have stayed at home with her baby.

instagram.com

"Dumb. No normal woman would want to leave her baby so soon," one woman wrote.

instagram.com

One commenter even mocked Teigen's battle with infertility, which she has spoken candidly about on numerous occasions.

instagram.com

Teigen has since responded to the critics, sharing screenshots of her haters on Twitter.

I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!" she wrote.

She dragged people for being passive-aggressive...

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" - the passive aggressiveness is real!
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" - the passive aggressiveness is real!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And cheekily responded to someone who asked her what she had for her now infamous dinner.

seared scallops with leaks and potato puree. delicious! https://t.co/VjiVr9PsxU
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

seared scallops with leaks and potato puree. delicious! https://t.co/VjiVr9PsxU

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I dunno I can't find her," she responded to a fan who asked her how Luna was doing.

i dunno i can't find her https://t.co/fEj8rFHEMI
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

i dunno i can't find her https://t.co/fEj8rFHEMI

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

After Teigen called out the haters, many fans let her know that they had her back.

@chrissyteigen 🙉all up in your business like they're getting paid! Every good and healthy marriage should have a date night #marriagegoals
Judy Thebus @judy_thebus

@chrissyteigen 🙉all up in your business like they're getting paid! Every good and healthy marriage should have a date night #marriagegoals

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Happy couples make the best parents. Hope you enjoyed your date night," one woman wrote.

@chrissyteigen LOL. Happy couples make the best parents. Hope you enjoyed your date night! https://t.co/XzAFFnJ5vF
Chance Comments @ChanceComments

@chrissyteigen LOL. Happy couples make the best parents. Hope you enjoyed your date night! https://t.co/XzAFFnJ5vF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Haters gonna hate.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT