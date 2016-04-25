People Are Mocking Chrissy Teigen For Going Out To Dinner After Having Her Baby
"No normal woman would want to leave her baby so soon."
In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just had a baby girl named Luna Simone.
The model/host and the singer have been sharing cute snaps of their baby, who was born on April 14.
The couple are also taking some time for themselves. Last week, the proud new parents stepped out to catch a bite to eat and were of course snapped by the paparazzi.
But the photos, which were posted on Instagram by Us Weekly and others, really pissed off some people. They slammed Teigen on Instagram for daring to go out without her baby soon after her birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some said she should have stayed at home with her baby.
"Dumb. No normal woman would want to leave her baby so soon," one woman wrote.
One commenter even mocked Teigen's battle with infertility, which she has spoken candidly about on numerous occasions.
Teigen has since responded to the critics, sharing screenshots of her haters on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning!" she wrote.
She dragged people for being passive-aggressive...
And cheekily responded to someone who asked her what she had for her now infamous dinner.
"I dunno I can't find her," she responded to a fan who asked her how Luna was doing.
ADVERTISEMENT
After Teigen called out the haters, many fans let her know that they had her back.
"Happy couples make the best parents. Hope you enjoyed your date night," one woman wrote.
Haters gonna hate.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.