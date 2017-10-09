BuzzFeed News

People Are Angrily Tweeting At Mike Pence Over His $250,000 NFL Game "Publicity Stunt"

People Are Angrily Tweeting At Mike Pence Over His $250,000 NFL Game "Publicity Stunt"

"Where do I get my taxpayer refund for Mike Pence's political joyride?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 9, 2017, at 10:32 a.m. ET

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attended the Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday in his native Indiana. However, the duo quickly left the game after players knelt during the playing of the national anthem.

The Colts were playing the San Francisco 49ers.
The Colts were playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Pence then tweeted that he left the game because he was so offended by the players who knelt.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.
Vice President Pence @VP

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.

"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem," he continued.

His action was backed up by his boss, President Trump, who tweeted he had asked the Pences to leave if any player knelt. He later said the trip was "long planned."

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!

Soon after, many people wondered how much it cost for the VP to travel to Indiana, only to leave after a few minutes. CNN calculated it and said it cost taxpayers about $242,500.

Handout / Reuters
In addition, pool reporters traveling with the vice president claimed they were told to stay in the van, because "there may be an early departure from the game."

FLAG: Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc "there may be an early departure from the game."
Peter Alexander @PeterAlexander

FLAG: Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc "there may be an early departure from the game."

All of this has led people online to believe the whole thing was a publicity stunt, and they are pissed off.

The Vice President's salary is $230,000. Pence blew more than a year's salary on a political stunt.
Adam Khan @Khanoisseur

The Vice President's salary is $230,000. Pence blew more than a year's salary on a political stunt. https://t.co/jX7q1ywpTz

"Trump White House just cost America nearly a quarter million dollars for a publicity stunt," said one.

Trump White House just cost America nearly a quarter million dollars for a publicity stunt
Oliver Willis @owillis

Trump White House just cost America nearly a quarter million dollars for a publicity stunt https://t.co/Qw2ew9m0Vt

They were very angry that Pence spent all those taxpayer funds to attend the game for such a little amount of time.

Mike Pence blew $250,000 in taxpayer money to attend an NFL game today, which comes out to $50,000 per minute.
Palmer Report @PalmerReport

Mike Pence blew $250,000 in taxpayer money to attend an NFL game today, which comes out to $50,000 per minute.

Many pointed out that the money could have been spent in other ways.

Dear VP Pence: Just curious- as you flew back&forth, wasting hundreds of thousands of $'s on a stunt, did Puerto Rico cross your mind?
A L Katz @boyndog

Dear VP Pence: Just curious- as you flew back&amp;forth, wasting hundreds of thousands of $'s on a stunt, did Puerto Ri… https://t.co/fICT4Uk6EL

They said there is a lot of other stuff going on!

Places Pence could have been today instead of pulling a stunt about the NFL: Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Flint, monitoring Hurricane Nate...
Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

Places Pence could have been today instead of pulling a stunt about the NFL: Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Flint, monitoring Hurricane Nate...

"Mike Pence stunt at Football game cost us $250,000. That could have helped a lot of Hurricane Harvey, Irma & Maria Victims. Just saying," said one person.

Mike Pence stunt at Football game cost us $250,000. That could have helped a lot of Hurricane Harvey, Irma & Maria Victims. Just saying
Nick Longo @NickLongo

Mike Pence stunt at Football game cost us $250,000. That could have helped a lot of Hurricane Harvey, Irma &amp; Maria… https://t.co/GdYNa9ZgFS

Some people said they wanted their tax dollars back.

So since Pence walked out, can we get a refund for the security cost at the game? Or are you going to waste more of my tax dollars?
Carter Nelson @CarterNelson333

So since Pence walked out, can we get a refund for the security cost at the game? Or are you going to waste more of my tax dollars?

Where is the refund?

@realDonaldTrump @VP @SecondLady OH YEAH! I want my money back. Either Refund our money or fire Pence for misuse of taxpayer funds.
Ade👸🐝🌻🌹bee ☺ @AdeUSAGreenLib

@realDonaldTrump @VP @SecondLady OH YEAH! I want my money back. Either Refund our money or fire Pence for misuse of… https://t.co/A0cj4tWWH2

"Where do I get my taxpayer refund for Mike Pence's political joyride?" said one.

Where do I get my taxpayer refund for Mike Pence's political joyride?
Lucy Amato @realLucyAmato

Where do I get my taxpayer refund for Mike Pence's political joyride?

Soon, people took their anger out by trolling.

"Wait, Mr. Pence, you're saying you went to a football game knowing full well there would be a protest?..."
Trump's Last Day @TrumpLastDay

"Wait, Mr. Pence, you're saying you went to a football game knowing full well there would be a protest?...”

One person had this point.

All I could think of when I heard Mike Pence went to a football game just so he could immediately walk out of it.
Ken Boyd @_kenboyd

All I could think of when I heard Mike Pence went to a football game just so he could immediately walk out of it.

Hmm.

It cost Americans $1,250,000 for Mike Pence to protest kneeling & for Tom Price to fly in private jets... Kaepernick's protest cost $0.
Master بلال 🇸🇱 @Bmustapha21

It cost Americans $1,250,000 for Mike Pence to protest kneeling &amp; for Tom Price to fly in private jets... Kaeperni… https://t.co/C123edJnJO

👀

Executive branch setting up the Pence stunt to keep the NFL Protest debate going:
Ashley T Kjos @atkjos22

Executive branch setting up the Pence stunt to keep the NFL Protest debate going:

People were hitting him pretty hard.

Trump: You gotta leave the Colts game after the Anthem. Pence: But Mother wants to sta- Trump: I'm your mother now, bitch.
(((OhNoSheTwitnt))) @OhNoSheTwitnt

Trump: You gotta leave the Colts game after the Anthem. Pence: But Mother wants to sta- Trump: I'm your mother now, bitch.

Oh my.

I can't wait for Mike Pence's stunt next weekend, what's it gonna be, jumping a motorcycle over the Lincoln Memorial?
Mangoman @69mangoman

I can't wait for Mike Pence's stunt next weekend, what's it gonna be, jumping a motorcycle over the Lincoln Memoria… https://t.co/ARh3uiBhq7

Some people appreciated Pence's move.

Let me put this in the simplest way: When you kneel during our National Anthem, regardless of your argument, you are insulting vets. Period.
Robert J. O'Neill @mchooyah

Let me put this in the simplest way: When you kneel during our National Anthem, regardless of your argument, you are insulting vets. Period.

"BRAVO VP Pence. You have set an example for what all decent Americans should do, and have been thinking," said one of his supporters.

@VP @POTUS Oddly, my original disappeared: BRAVO VP Pence. You have set an example for what all decent Americans should do, and have been thinking
EaglePundit 🔹 @RealEagleBites

@VP @POTUS Oddly, my original disappeared: BRAVO VP Pence. You have set an example for what all decent Americans sh… https://t.co/oDJpInOOSS

Pence's office on Monday released a statement claiming that the vice president's trip was just a pit stop back from Las Vegas.

Statement from the VP's office defending the Indiana trip -->
Matthew Nussbaum @MatthewNussbaum

Statement from the VP's office defending the Indiana trip --&gt;

