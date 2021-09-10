Will Peloton’s Cody Rigsby Be The First Internet Celeb To Reach Mainstream Fame?

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here .

As time goes on, it gets harder and harder to define who is and isn’t an “influencer,” “creator,” or “internet celebrity.”



Sure, an easy definition would be someone who primarily builds their fame and business on the internet. However, that encompasses a whole bunch of people who we wouldn’t traditionally think of as creators. YouTubers share their lives with their fans, but so do former Olympians like Shawn Johnson East and former child stars like Christy Carlson Romano. Chrissy Teigen got her start on a food blog and Shawn Mendes on YouTube, but are they creators? The Kardashians invented many of the traditional influencer models in practice today, but are they influencers?

I say all this because I’ve often wondered who, technically, would be the first internet celebrity to reach true mainstream fame. Many creators have had success in Hollywood. Addison Rae is probably the one who has gotten the furthest so far, with the recent release of her film He’s All That and subsequent Netflix deal. Despite many other Hollywood projects from online creators tending to end in drama (Jake Paul getting kicked off the Disney channel), fall flat (Lilly Singh’s talk show), or be treated more like a sideshow or fan service rather than serving a mainstream audience (The D’Amelio Show), it seems like Addison could actually have a promising Hollywood career.

However, I’m gonna argue there’s a dark horse for the title of the online celeb with the potential for the most mainstream success: Cody Rigsby from Peloton. My prediction is buoyed by the announcement this week that Cody will appear on the harbinger of true American fame, Dancing With the Stars.

I know what you are thinking: Cody is not an internet celebrity! To that I say, how is he not? Going back to my musings above, is he not primarily building his brand via social media? The man has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and a sponsorship deal with Capital One. And isn’t Peloton in many ways a social community, based primarily on the internet? Yeah, I know right. Mind blown.