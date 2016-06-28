These Parents Captured The Exact Moment Their Little Girl Got Terrorized By A Peacock

This is Eva, an almost 5-year-old who is the oldest of four kids.

This is Eva, an almost 5-year-old who is the oldest of four kids.

Her mom told BuzzFeed News that her oldest child is a "cool little girl with a vibrant personality."

Recently, the family went on a trip to a petting zoo in North Carolina. They decided to go inside the petting zoo to get closer to the animals.

But the day of fun soon turned into a moment of terror for Eva. When she approached a peacock, the animal turned on her. The family captured the priceless moment on camera.

"Eva got closer to the peacock to see his feathers on display, he let out a loud squawk, and she turned on her heel immediately in absolute terror," Eva's mom said. "This all happened within a half a second."

She added that her daughter's fear was fleeting, and she was fine soon after.

"She was absolutely fine almost instantly and on to the next animal to see," she said.