People Are Freaking Out Over This Girl's Sad Picture Of Her Grandpa

This is Kelsey Harmon, a college softball player from Oklahoma. Twitter: @kelssseyharmon Twitter: @kelssseyharmon

On Wednesday night, Harmon tweeted a photo of herself having dinner with her grandfather. She then revealed what she said was the GUT-WRENCHING story behind her snap. dinner with papaw tonight...❤️ he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. 😢 love him

"Dinner with papaw tonight...he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. 😢 love him," she wrote.

Harmon told BuzzFeed News now that the six grandkids are older, it is hard for them to all get together like they used to. But, Papaw had asked them to all come over while they were around for spring break. Kelsey Harmon

"He's always trying to make sure we all stay close to him and close to each other," she said.

So, Harmon said she showed up on time for the dinner. She said she could tell Papaw was excited because "he even made homemade ice cream, our favorite as kids." Kelsey Harmon

She explained what happened next: So I sit down and get a plate, but he waits because he wanted to make sure everyone else got plenty. Well about 30 minutes pass and he decides he'll eat just one. An hour goes by and nobody shows. I could tell he was disappointed, but I made sure to stick around and hang out with him. We had a really great time.

Harmon said she posted the picture to Twitter not expecting it to even get a retweet. But the tweet totally blew up, and got more than 70,000 retweets in less than 24 hours. Hearts broke all over the world for poor Papaw. I just started crying...I'll eat your burgers pawpaw.. I love you so much https://t.co/TL6ccXQUvk

"At about midnight, one person retweeted it," Harmon said. "Then 10 more did. Then 100 more. Then soon I had 2,000+ just within 30 minutes. It was so crazy."

Why didn't the other five grandkids show up? Why couldn't they just show up to pawpaw's dinner

This is way too sad. Poor pawpaw made all them burgers for no reason 😢

"I can't look at that pawpaw picture without wanting to cry. like who does that to their grandfather," one woman wrote. I can't look at that pawpaw picture without wanting to cry. like who does that to their grandfather 😭😭😭😭

Some people pointed out it could have been worse. im so glad that that kelsey girl showed up to eat with pawpaw like imagine if she didnt

People also of course, turned Papaw into a meme. @kelssseyharmon

And others said the photo made them miss their own grandparents. I've lost all my grandparents. If yours are still alive. Show them you❤️ them. Please. #grandparents #BeKind #love https://t.co/nXAytKn5Vg

"This breaks my heart. [I'd] do anything to eat dinner with my grandparents again," one person wrote. This breaks my heart. If do anything to eat dinner with my grandparents again. https://t.co/jTFEax5T60

Other people got super pissed at the other five grandkids. when u see one of the 5 grandkids that didn't eat with pawpaw

And even started to troll Harmon's cousin, Brock Harmon, on Twitter. PawPaw made two burgers for you though?? https://t.co/1Ur4NkViGK

It actually got a little scary, and Kelsey Harmon tweeted that people started sending her cousins death threats over the photo. papaw is ok guys I promise & he loves all grandkids equally, plz stop sending my cousins death threats everything is ok !!!!

After the tweet went viral, Brock Harmon tweeted that he had decided to pay his grandpa a visit. He even had a burger. GUYS DON'T WORRY!!!! I CAME TO PAPAWS HOUSE AND AM HAVING A BURGER!!!!!!!

Kelsey Harmon said that her cousin was "mad at me last night but he is over it and is laughing at all the tweets and memes about Papaw."

And he added that he has been forgiven for missing dinner. PAPAW SAID HE FORGIVES ME AND WANTS ALL OF YOU GUYS TO KNOW YA'LL ARE AWESOME FOR MAKING HIM FAMOUS👌🏼👌🏼

But he's still getting a lot of shade for missing the dinner. @BHarmon_10

As for Papaw, Kelsey Harmon said he doesn't quite understand how widely the story had spread because he doesn't use social media. "He appreciates all the kind words and he is fine," Harmon said. "He knows we all love him very much." She added that she is happy the story is being shared, because "it's made young people realize how important family is." "I made just one person call their grandparents and check on them, then it's all worth it," she said. "I think the world of my Papaw and I want him to know how loved he is."

Update: To celebrate his new found fame, Pawpaw decided to throw a massive cookout for anyone and everyone at their family's flea market. Read more about it here.