Melania Trump Went To The Beijing Zoo And A Panda Fell In Love With Her

Gugu went gaga for Melania!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 10, 2017, at 9:56 a.m. ET

While her husband did boring ~president stuff~ on his tour of Asia, first lady Melania Trump on Friday went to the zoo.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

A bunch of kids were waiting for her.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

She brought presents...

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

The kids liked them!

Thomas Peter / Reuters
They sang to her and chatted with her...

Thomas Peter / Reuters

All the while, something else was happening!

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

Gugu the panda spotted Melania, and he liked what he saw.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

Oh heyyyy.

Ng Han Guan / AP
Gugu photobombed a bunch of pics.

Thomas Peter / Reuters

And this one...kind of says it all.

Ng Han Guan / AP

I luv you Melania.

Get you someone who looks at you the way this panda looks at Melania
Brianna Middle Name Hyphen Sacks @bri_sacks

Get you someone who looks at you the way this panda looks at Melania

Melania liked him too...

Ng Han Guan / AFP / Getty Images

And even left him a note.

Pool / Reuters

Easily Gugu's best day ever!

Thomas Peter / Reuters
