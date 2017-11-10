Melania Trump Went To The Beijing Zoo And A Panda Fell In Love With Her
Gugu went gaga for Melania!
While her husband did boring ~president stuff~ on his tour of Asia, first lady Melania Trump on Friday went to the zoo.
A bunch of kids were waiting for her.
She brought presents...
The kids liked them!
ADVERTISEMENT
They sang to her and chatted with her...
All the while, something else was happening!
Gugu the panda spotted Melania, and he liked what he saw.
Oh heyyyy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gugu photobombed a bunch of pics.
And this one...kind of says it all.
I luv you Melania.
Melania liked him too...
And even left him a note.
Easily Gugu's best day ever!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.