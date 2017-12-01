This Story About Matt Lauer In "In Touch" Was Incredibly Ill-Timed

BuzzFeed News

The source breathlessly explains that Lauer's heart hasn't been in the job since the show brought on Megyn Kelly, in September, who Lauer thinks in "entitled."

He also has been wanting to spend more time with his kids, the source said, predicting Today would be sorry about what they had done!

"Matt is going to do a lot of damage to the show when he leaves because no one is being groomed to take over his job," the source said.

