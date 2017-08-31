Joel Osteen Is Now A Hilarious Meme After He Was Criticized For His Response To Harvey Victims
"I support the innkeeper's decision to turn away Mary and Joseph. It's an inn, not Labor and Delivery!"
Houston's famous megachurch pastor Joel Osteen came under fire this week, after he initially didn't open his enormous Lakewood church as a shelter for flood victims.
The church initially said it was closed due to flooding, but Osteen then said the church hadn't opened its doors to flood victims because the city didn't ask it to. The church opened as a shelter on Tuesday, but people were already pretty pissed at the pastor and have been destroying him online.
People on Twitter have been criticizing the pastor as they do best, of course, by making him a meme.
Some tried to imagine what Osteen's reaction was when he was asked to open his doors.
Who, me?
Oh no.
Others imagined the pastor being more direct.
"These are new carpets."
The meme soon evolved into a perfect way for people to passive-aggressively tell people they aren't welcome.
Like, in romantic situations for example.
Or when there's a big event in town, and everyone asks to crash at your place.
Just give them that ole Osteen smile, instead of a response!
It really is perfect!
No, random person I haven't seen since I was 16, you cannot crash at my place.
Some people went even further, and made the meme into a Biblical one.
Ohhhh myyy goddd.
Even people who tried to defend the pastor were trolled. "I support the innkeeper's decision to turn away Mary and Joseph. It's an inn, not Labor and Delivery!"
Basically, this is the internet to Osteen right now:
