"It was like we were already family."

Charles Powell is a 28-year-old from Cincinnati who just got married to his wife, Myra, on Saturday. The happy couple met on OKCupid a few years ago, he told BuzzFeed News.

However, Myra was not the first person that Powell met online who became important in his life. When he was 13 he met three other guys while playing Xbox Live. The four of them had been friends for 15 years, but never met IRL.

It all started in 2003, when Powell was a teen playing a game called Phantasy Star Online on the original Xbox. Players could communicate with each other in the game if they were in proximity to each other.

One day, he struck up a conversation with another player, "Sinjo," aka Joe Walters from Detroit.

"We just happened to walk by each other and I asked him for an item," Charles said.

Through Walters, Powell met two other players, William Brown, aka "Free2spin21" from Tennessee, and Joey Morris, aka "Grimmjo" from Baltimore.

The group had a lot in common, and soon began chatting and playing all the time.

"I would come home from school and they would be online and I would be online," he said. "We just liked the same things."