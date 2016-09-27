Everyone Is Wishing Their Dad Would Give Them A "Very Small Loan" Of Millions Like Donald Trump
"My dad's idea of a small loan is $8 for Chipotle."
At the presidential debate on Monday night, Hillary Clinton took a shot at Donald Trump's father giving him $14 million to start in business. Trump shot back that the "very small loan" was actually $1 million.
The $14 million that Clinton cited is the figure the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump owed his father in a 1985 casino license application.
The same disagreement dogged Trump at that time. The Washington Post gave Trump “Four Pinnochios” for his claim about his inheritance.
However, even if it was only $1 million as Trump claimed, people online were kind of confused about the candidate calling it a "small" amount.
Like, how is $1 million a small loan?
And everyone had the same conclusion: Where can we get that dad?
Can I get a million dollars too?
Everyone is feeling like maybe they should give their dads a call.
Where u at, Mom?
Though they think it wouldn't be as successful.
In short, if anyone is looking to gift a small loan, there are a lot of people online who are willing to take that on.
