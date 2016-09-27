Everyone Is Wishing Their Dad Would Give Them A "Very Small Loan" Of Millions Like Donald Trump

"My dad's idea of a small loan is $8 for Chipotle."

At the presidential debate on Monday night, Hillary Clinton took a shot at Donald Trump's father giving him $14 million to start in business. Trump shot back that the "very small loan" was actually $1 million.

The $14 million that Clinton cited is the figure the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump owed his father in a 1985 casino license application.

The same disagreement dogged Trump at that time. The Washington Post gave Trump “Four Pinnochios” for his claim about his inheritance.