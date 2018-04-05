Meghan Markle Got Called Out For Having One Gray Hair And People Are Like, Well That's Annoying

A writer for the mag spotted the errant hair in a photo from March 23 of Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast. The author wrote that the hair was "glorious because, same ."

"Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn't notice because it's ONE HAIR," author Sally Holmes wrote. "But, either way, it's nice to see she's a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!"