People Can't Stop Laughing At This Guy Who Got Arrested For Dressing Like A Tree

news

"And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 25, 2016, at 1:54 p.m. ET

Citizens of Portland, Maine, were treated to an unusual sight on Monday when a man decided to stand in the middle of the road dressed as a tree.

Police first warned the man, identified as 30-year-old Asher Woodward, to move off the road, WCSH6 reported.

However, the walking tree was eventually escorted off the road.

Police have arrested a man dressed as tree for blocking traffic on Congress Street...as God is my witness.
Police have arrested a man dressed as tree for blocking traffic on Congress Street...as God is my witness.

LEAF HIM BE!

Here is some more pre-arrest video of tree guy blocking traffic.
Here is some more pre-arrest video of tree guy blocking traffic.

OH THE HUMANITREE!

He did not respond to any questions. A friend tells us he was studying the city's traffic patterns.
He did not respond to any questions. A friend tells us he was studying the city's traffic patterns.

After his first warning, Woodward was arrested for blocking traffic, WCSH6 reported.

Authorities said that Woodward was trying to see how he could affect "people's natural choreography."

Police say "tree guy" is 30 year old Asher Woodworth? He told police he wanted to see how his act affected "people'… https://t.co/xd6EtY0Sng
Police say "tree guy" is 30 year old Asher Woodworth? He told police he wanted to see how his act affected "people'… https://t.co/xd6EtY0Sng

Woodward's strange actions soon went viral on Twitter after they were shared by WCSH6's Ted Varipatis.

Did they handcuff two of the branches together? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/m2MfGQ06os
Did they handcuff two of the branches together? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/m2MfGQ06os

People had a lot of puns.

They arrested him because he wouldn't leaf. https://t.co/JKvvkCnyf8
They arrested him because he wouldn't leaf. https://t.co/JKvvkCnyf8

Like, a lot of puns.

@TVTEDDY @phil500 are people awaiting con-fir-mation on their identity?
@TVTEDDY @phil500 are people awaiting con-fir-mation on their identity?

This guy may have had the best one.

@TVTEDDY @Sh_tMyCatSays has he been arrested for treeson? That's not fir.
@TVTEDDY @Sh_tMyCatSays has he been arrested for treeson? That's not fir.

Others found it relatable.

me after finding a new "shortcut" home from the bar. https://t.co/kzuoaOpTCh
me after finding a new "shortcut" home from the bar. https://t.co/kzuoaOpTCh

"Throwback to when I played a tree in the school plays for 5 years."

Throwback to when I played a tree in the school plays for 5 years https://t.co/G6KCrBc3wt
Throwback to when I played a tree in the school plays for 5 years https://t.co/G6KCrBc3wt

"And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!" https://t.co/pCe6txoILN
"And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!" https://t.co/pCe6txoILN

"This beautiful video needs a beautiful soundtrack."

.@TVTEDDY @kath_krueger This beautiful video needs a beautiful soundtrack.
.@TVTEDDY @kath_krueger This beautiful video needs a beautiful soundtrack.

BuzzFeed News asked the Portland Police Department for more information on this story but was told they are no longer commenting on it.

