President Obama Didn't Actually Play HQ Trivia Last Night Because It Was Michelle's Birthday

news

President Obama Didn't Actually Play HQ Trivia Last Night Because It Was Michelle's Birthday

Maybe we should send him a referral code?

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 18, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

HQ is a trivia game app that is sweeping the nation, drawing at times a million players a game (the fact that you can win real money probably adds to its popularity).

But is it so popular even former president Barack Obama is addicted? That's what host and "Quiz Daddy" Scott Rogowsky seemed to say in an Instagram post Wednesday, showing a player named "Obama" winning $21.98 in the nightly game.

"The audacity of HQ," he wrote.

The HQ-mmunity was shook that the ex-prez may be one of their own.

Did Obama just win HQ or did somebody pick a really weird username?
T.J. Ortenzi @tjortenzi

Did Obama just win HQ or did somebody pick a really weird username?

And, they said, he even won!

Obama won $21.98 in HQ trivia nice
Ben Emporg @RealToddHaynes

Obama won $21.98 in HQ trivia nice

Are you there, Barack?

OBAMA PLEASE COME BACK AND RUN THIS COUNTRY! WE KNOW YOU CAN BEAT TRUMP AT HQ!
beyonséh @whotookbeyonseh

OBAMA PLEASE COME BACK AND RUN THIS COUNTRY! WE KNOW YOU CAN BEAT TRUMP AT HQ!

Is it really u?

I just played hq with obama. my wednesday is made
logan @itsloganlol

I just played hq with obama. my wednesday is made

Well, sorry to ruin the party, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that it wasn't actually Obama. For good reason too: It was Michelle Obama's birthday on Wednesday!

“President Obama is as competitive a trivia player as anybody, but he was celebrating his wife’s birthday last night with dinner and a play," spokesperson Katie Hill said. "In other words, not exactly the most conducive environment for gaming on a phone.”

Don't worry, though — maybe we can send him a promo code?

meanwhile, Obama’s out here winning hq trivia
chelsea hassler @chelseaadelaine

meanwhile, Obama’s out here winning hq trivia

Michelle Broder Van Dyke contributed reporting.

