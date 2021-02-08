Oatly's Extremely Weird Super Bowl Commercial Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing We've Ever Seen

The oat milk brand Oatly released a really weird ad during the Super Bowl. People are calling the either the worst ad to ever air during the big game, but everyone can agree that the commercial's jingle is now stuck in their head.

Oatly

The approximately 30-second long ad featured the company's CEO, Toni Petersson, singing a song in a field about the milk. Yeah...that's basically it. Watch for yourself.



Immediately after it aired, some people said they hated it.



That commercial was so bad that I’ll never buy Oatly milk ever. Twitter: @JosephPHuber

Oatly I like oat milk and all, but god damn that ad made me want to boof a warm gallon of 2% #SuperBowl #oatly Twitter: @NickMitzen

oh my god that oatly superbowl commercial was Twitter: @wowiealli

This oatly (or wtf ever) commercial Twitter: @CVinz





Suddenly in the mood to slam a glass of 2% milk after that Oatly commercial Twitter: @FauxJohnMadden

Some wondered if it was a money thing.



The marketing manager of @oatly discussing the budget for making their Super Bowl commercial. #SuperBowl Twitter: @froggyonair

The oatly commercial said “we have enough money for the ad space and that’s it” Twitter: @RandallOtisTV

However, others declared it was the best thing they've ever seen.

Ok @oatly is my favorite commercial so far. Perfectly my type of humor. Twitter: @ABromann





BRB buying all available stocks of Oatly Twitter: @christress

OATLY JUST HAD THE WIERDEST FUCKING SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL AND I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER THAT MY OAT MILK ADDICTION WAS ON TV. #SuperBowl Twitter: @nocturneop9no1

NGL, kinda catchy?

Oatly jingle kinda nice tbh Twitter: @Blackbeard

Wow wow no cow. That's the milk I drink. It's for humans. Twitter: @sammeim

Live look at me.

When he really got into “wow, no cow”: #SuperBowlLV Twitter: @salejandroh





WOW OH WOOOW NO COWWWWWW #oatly

I see this in my future.

Me trying to get “wow wow wow, no cow” out of my head over the next 24 hours Twitter: @RealDavidLynch

The new got milk?

“Wow no cow!” from @oatly went from cringeworthy to the clearest message about milk since #gotmilk #SuperBowl #superbowlads Twitter: @danwindels

If you're wondering, it seems like Oatly is in one the joke. Here's what their website looked like immediately after the ad aired.

Oatly

It's also sharing shirts that say, "I really hated that Oatly commercial."



