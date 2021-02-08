 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Oatly's Extremely Weird Super Bowl Commercial Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing We've Ever Seen

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Oatly's Extremely Weird Super Bowl Commercial Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing We've Ever Seen

Wow, no cow!

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2021, at 8:17 p.m. ET

The oat milk brand Oatly released a really weird ad during the Super Bowl. People are calling the either the worst ad to ever air during the big game, but everyone can agree that the commercial's jingle is now stuck in their head.

Oatly

The approximately 30-second long ad featured the company's CEO, Toni Petersson, singing a song in a field about the milk. Yeah...that's basically it. Watch for yourself.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

Immediately after it aired, some people said they hated it.

That commercial was so bad that I’ll never buy Oatly milk ever.
Joseph P. Huber @JosephPHuber

That commercial was so bad that I’ll never buy Oatly milk ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JosephPHuber
Oatly I like oat milk and all, but god damn that ad made me want to boof a warm gallon of 2% #SuperBowl #oatly
Nick Mitzen @NickMitzen

Oatly I like oat milk and all, but god damn that ad made me want to boof a warm gallon of 2% #SuperBowl #oatly

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NickMitzen
oh my god that oatly superbowl commercial was
⛓ alli ⛓ @wowiealli

oh my god that oatly superbowl commercial was

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @wowiealli
This oatly (or wtf ever) commercial
CVinz @CVinz

This oatly (or wtf ever) commercial

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CVinz


Suddenly in the mood to slam a glass of 2% milk after that Oatly commercial
Faux John Madden @FauxJohnMadden

Suddenly in the mood to slam a glass of 2% milk after that Oatly commercial

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FauxJohnMadden

Some wondered if it was a money thing.

The marketing manager of @oatly discussing the budget for making their Super Bowl commercial. #SuperBowl
Froggy 102.7 🐸 @froggyonair

The marketing manager of @oatly discussing the budget for making their Super Bowl commercial. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @froggyonair
The oatly commercial said “we have enough money for the ad space and that’s it”
Randall Otis @RandallOtisTV

The oatly commercial said “we have enough money for the ad space and that’s it”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RandallOtisTV

However, others declared it was the best thing they've ever seen.

Ok @oatly is my favorite commercial so far. Perfectly my type of humor.
Amy Bromann @ABromann

Ok @oatly is my favorite commercial so far. Perfectly my type of humor.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ABromann


BRB buying all available stocks of Oatly
Chris Murphy @christress

BRB buying all available stocks of Oatly

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @christress
OATLY JUST HAD THE WIERDEST FUCKING SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL AND I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER THAT MY OAT MILK ADDICTION WAS ON TV. #SuperBowl
Yami Y⁷ @nocturneop9no1

OATLY JUST HAD THE WIERDEST FUCKING SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL AND I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER THAT MY OAT MILK ADDICTION WAS ON TV. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nocturneop9no1

NGL, kinda catchy?

Oatly jingle kinda nice tbh
Blackbeard @Blackbeard

Oatly jingle kinda nice tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Blackbeard
Wow wow no cow. That's the milk I drink. It's for humans.
Sam-i-am @sammeim

Wow wow no cow. That's the milk I drink. It's for humans.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sammeim

Live look at me.

When he really got into “wow, no cow”: #SuperBowlLV
Alex Hernandez @salejandroh

When he really got into “wow, no cow”: #SuperBowlLV

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @salejandroh


WOW OH WOOOW NO COWWWWWW #oatly
🦋 @simply_lay_

WOW OH WOOOW NO COWWWWWW #oatly

Reply Retweet Favorite

I see this in my future.

Me trying to get “wow wow wow, no cow” out of my head over the next 24 hours
David Lynch @RealDavidLynch

Me trying to get “wow wow wow, no cow” out of my head over the next 24 hours

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RealDavidLynch

The new got milk?

“Wow no cow!” from @oatly went from cringeworthy to the clearest message about milk since #gotmilk #SuperBowl #superbowlads
danwindels @danwindels

“Wow no cow!” from @oatly went from cringeworthy to the clearest message about milk since #gotmilk #SuperBowl #superbowlads

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @danwindels

If you're wondering, it seems like Oatly is in one the joke. Here's what their website looked like immediately after the ad aired.

Oatly

It's also sharing shirts that say, "I really hated that Oatly commercial."



Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT