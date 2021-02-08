Oatly's Extremely Weird Super Bowl Commercial Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing We've Ever Seen
Wow, no cow!
The oat milk brand Oatly released a really weird ad during the Super Bowl. People are calling the either the worst ad to ever air during the big game, but everyone can agree that the commercial's jingle is now stuck in their head.
The approximately 30-second long ad featured the company's CEO, Toni Petersson, singing a song in a field about the milk. Yeah...that's basically it. Watch for yourself.
Immediately after it aired, some people said they hated it.
Some wondered if it was a money thing.
However, others declared it was the best thing they've ever seen.
NGL, kinda catchy?
Live look at me.
I see this in my future.
The new got milk?
If you're wondering, it seems like Oatly is in one the joke. Here's what their website looked like immediately after the ad aired.
It's also sharing shirts that say, "I really hated that Oatly commercial."
