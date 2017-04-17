BuzzFeed News

People Are Laughing After Melania Trump Had To Remind The President To Put His Hand On His Heart

Nudge nudge.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 17, 2017, at 11:56 a.m. ET

On Monday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kicked off the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Fox News

During the playing of the national anthem, it appears the first lady nudged the president to remind him to put his hand over his heart.

The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem
Lis Power @LisPower1

The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem

Here's an instant replay.

"Where's Rudy?"
Dorsey Shaw @dorseyshaw

"Where's Rudy?"

People noticed immediately and swiftly began trolling.

@CapehartJ She had to nudge the 'prez' to make him put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. She's embarrassed
K. Ag @KatyDSam

@CapehartJ She had to nudge the 'prez' to make him put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. She's embarrassed

They said it was the GNOAT (Greatest Nudge Of All Time).

best nudge ever tbh
jeff in real life @thecultureofme

best nudge ever tbh

Some non-Trump fans made jokes.

@DaniellaMicaela he needs a nudge out of the white house
Dem Zimmer @robertzimmer101

@DaniellaMicaela he needs a nudge out of the white house

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

@CNN Now she just has to nudge him to not grab woman
Al @61olivera

@CNN Now she just has to nudge him to not grab woman

Others were just like, SMH.

Wow! It's incredibly amazing that the"immigrant First Lady"has to nudge @POTUS when our National Anthem starts🙄Coul… https://t.co/7wnoKEnfuu
CavsFan4Life @MizDelish

Wow! It's incredibly amazing that the"immigrant First Lady"has to nudge @POTUS when our National Anthem starts🙄Coul… https://t.co/7wnoKEnfuu

"Really sad that his immigrant wife has to nudge him, smh he is clueless and arrogant," one person fumed.

Really sad that his immigrant wife has to nudge him, smh he is clueless and arrogant https://t.co/Px4e0GU4O5
MommaOws @TOwsian

Really sad that his immigrant wife has to nudge him, smh he is clueless and arrogant https://t.co/Px4e0GU4O5

Some people said that if this was President Obama, there would be a lot more negative reaction.

@foxnewspolitics @FoxNews Where's the clip of when @FLOTUS had to nudge @POTUS to put his hand on his heart for the… https://t.co/KtGWrIWyh1
Linda Marie Beecham @LindaMBeecham

@foxnewspolitics @FoxNews Where's the clip of when @FLOTUS had to nudge @POTUS to put his hand on his heart for the… https://t.co/KtGWrIWyh1

"Not huge deal, but can you imagine how Trumpsters would react if Michelle wasn't born here & had to nudge Barack to do this?" one person said.

Not huge deal, but can you imagine how Trumpsters would react if Michelle wasn't born here &amp; had to nudge Barack to… https://t.co/olNI5viup5
John Ziegler @Zigmanfreud

Not huge deal, but can you imagine how Trumpsters would react if Michelle wasn't born here &amp; had to nudge Barack to… https://t.co/olNI5viup5

