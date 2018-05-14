Bartenders Are Sharing Their Best Stories About Fake IDs After This 22-Year-Old's Epic Story

"Nice fake, not the best pic of me is it?”

Kleo McHugh is a 22-year-old student at the University of Alabama who is originally from New York. Since bartenders in New York only have to be 18, she has been working in bars on and off for about four years, she told BuzzFeed News.

Recently, Kleo had an experience in her bar that is pretty crazy: She got handed her own lost ID as a fake ID.

Kleo explained she was working at her bar when a group of girls came in. They were doomed from the start because when the first girl handed her an ID, she recognized it was her friend Jess.

"I laughed and said, 'Nice fake, I know Jess,' and handed it back," she said.

Finally, a girl handed Kleo a New York license that was fake, vertical denoting that the person was underage, and cracked in half. But when she looked at the photo, she realized it was her own license she had lost a few years ago.

"So I start laughing kind of in shock and I’m like, 'Nice fake, not the best pic of me is it?'" she said. "All of her friends were so confused too. I guess it’s just not something you expect to ever happen."