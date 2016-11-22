People Are Furious With Chipotle Because They Thought A Burrito Was 300 Calories

A group of guys from Los Angeles have sued Chipotle after they realized that a chorizo burrito was not actually 300 calories.

The lawsuit claims that the Mexican food chain lures customers "into a false belief that the items they are eating are healthier than they really are," according to City News Service.

It says the chain does so by advertising calorie counts under its chorizo burritos.

The menu states that the meat inside the burrito contains 300 calories, however, customers could be easily duped into thinking that count is referring to the entire burrito, the lawsuit states.