People Are Furious With Chipotle Because They Thought A Burrito Was 300 Calories
Not even close.
A group of guys from Los Angeles have sued Chipotle after they realized that a chorizo burrito was not actually 300 calories.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, names three men as plaintiffs and is a proposed class action, City News Service reported.
The lawsuit claims that the Mexican food chain lures customers "into a false belief that the items they are eating are healthier than they really are," according to City News Service.
It says the chain does so by advertising calorie counts under its chorizo burritos.
The menu states that the meat inside the burrito contains 300 calories, however, customers could be easily duped into thinking that count is referring to the entire burrito, the lawsuit states.
One such alleged swindled customer is plaintiff David Desmond. He claims he ordered the chorizo burrito thinking he was choosing a low-calorie meal, but soon made a horrible discovery, City News Service reported.
After eating, Desmond said he "felt excessively full and realized that the burrito couldn’t have been just 300 calories."
The other two plaintiffs, Edward Gurevich and Young Hoon Kim, claim similar experiences, City News Service reported.
Chris Arnold, a spokesman for Chipotle, told BuzzFeed News the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.
However, he said the fact that a lawsuit was filed "is nothing more than allegations and is proof of nothing."
"Generally speaking, we always work hard to maintain transparency around what is in our food, including the nutritional content, which is provided on an ingredient-by-ingredient basis," he said. "In presenting information regarding the calories in our chorizo, it was never our intention to create any confusion."
However, other people online have claimed to be similarly confused about the calorie content of the chorizo burrito, such as this man who wrote, "can't be right."
Another woman called the menu a "bold faced lie."
The company has been attempting to quell the confusion on Twitter, writing "that calorie count is only for the chorizo."
