People Are Mocking Mike Pence For Messing Up The Name Of The Debate's Host College

He thanked "Norwood University," which isn't a real place.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 9:37 p.m. ET

The vice presidential debate didn't get off to a great start for Gov. Mike Pence, as it appears he got the name of the college where it was being held wrong.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The debate was held at Virginia's Longwood University. However, it sure sounded like Trump's running mate called it "Norwood University."

#CNNRealityCheck: Mike Pence calls Longwood University “Norwood University.” FALSE. https://t.co/5GQw8Fvcvh https://t.co/xMhBLnPjH7
CNN @CNN

#CNNRealityCheck: Mike Pence calls Longwood University “Norwood University.” FALSE. https://t.co/5GQw8Fvcvh https://t.co/xMhBLnPjH7

There doesn't appear to be a real "Norwood University," according to Google.com.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the mistake.

The debate is at Longwood University. Pence just said "thank you to NORWOOD University"
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

The debate is at Longwood University. Pence just said "thank you to NORWOOD University"

They thought it wasn't a great first impression.

Norwood University, yikes
Abby D. Phillip @abbydphillip

Norwood University, yikes

"Someone should tell him. Not me," one person wrote.

Norwood University? Someone should tell him. Not me. #VPDebate
(((Kevin M. Levy))) @KevinMLevy

Norwood University? Someone should tell him. Not me. #VPDebate

Of course, then everyone had jokes.

Who am I? Why am I here? Aren't we supposed to be at Norwood University?
Josh Barro @jbarro

Who am I? Why am I here? Aren't we supposed to be at Norwood University?

"Luckily Mike Pence didn't drive himself to the debate, because if he did, he would have been at Norwood University (a non existent college)," one person said.

Luckily Mike Pence didn't drive himself to the debate, because if he did, he would have been at Norwood University (a non existent college)
alexa @alexanoellle

Luckily Mike Pence didn't drive himself to the debate, because if he did, he would have been at Norwood University (a non existent college)

Including Longwood University alumni.

Things I learned today thanks to Pence: My degree is from Norwood University not Longwood University. Sallie Mae you hear that?
J. @astoldbyjayde

Things I learned today thanks to Pence: My degree is from Norwood University not Longwood University. Sallie Mae you hear that?

"Pence should maybe start with getting our name right," one person wrote.

Pence should maybe start with getting our name right #norwooduniversity #LongwoodDebate
SarahGrac Gome @scurrageezy

Pence should maybe start with getting our name right #norwooduniversity #LongwoodDebate

