This Photo Of Ivanka Trump Avoiding A Hug From A Senator Will Make You Very Uncomfortable
"Don't hug me." -Ivanka Trump.
On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump — a top aide and daughter to the president — went to the Capitol to discuss parental leave with lawmakers. Sen. Marco Rubio attempted to greet her, and this happened.
Ohhhhh nooooo.
"Bro, what r u doin?" -This guy, and America.
Naturally, people immediately began to troll the photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said it was a bit robotic, to say the least.
Back off, dude!
No no no.
Awk awk awk.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others hearkened back to another recent horrible hug.
And of course, Rubio's other awk moments. :(
Rubio has since addressed the ~controversy~, claiming the photo was just a bad angle.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.