BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Lost Her Room To Her Dog Immediately After She Moved Away For College And People Are Dying

news

This Teen Lost Her Room To Her Dog Immediately After She Moved Away For College And People Are Dying

"Ask Nina if you're allowed in or not."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 3:02 p.m. ET

This is Maddie, a freshman at Texas A&M University, and her almost year-old pupper, Nina. When Maddie got Nina, the adorable pooch was supposed to be HER dog.

&quot;Originally we bought the dog for me, it was my Christmas present,&quot; Maddie told BuzzFeed News.
Twitter: @MaddieMini4

"Originally we bought the dog for me, it was my Christmas present," Maddie told BuzzFeed News.

Maddie's mom, Rosie, told her that Nina was her responsibility, and even put the dog's crate in her room. However, Rosie then fell totally in love with Nina.

Twitter: @MaddieMini4
Twitter: @MaddieMini4

"Ever since we got her, my mom has been completely in love," Maddie said.

Maddie said her mom spends "way too much time" with Nina, and gives her too many treats to spoil her.

"Nina is literally her third child," she said.

Maddie moved out last month to start her freshman year, and recently came home for the weekend. Her mom had joked that she was going to turn her room into a room for Nina. Maddie thought her mom was kidding. Until she sent her this:

Maddie said her mom told her &quot;ask Nina if you&#x27;re allowed in or not.&quot;

Maddie said her mom told her "ask Nina if you're allowed in or not."

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddie said Rosie completely redid her room for Nina, even buying her brand new bedding and adding a chair.

Of course, the crate for plebes is now gone too, so Nina can relax in style.&quot;I didn&#x27;t expect her to actually turn my room around for my dog,&quot; Maddie said.
Twitter: @MaddieMini4

Of course, the crate for plebes is now gone too, so Nina can relax in style.

"I didn't expect her to actually turn my room around for my dog," Maddie said.

Maddie of course shared the makeover on Twitter, writing, "I'm in college for not even a month & my mom rearranges my entire room just for my dog."

I'm in college for not even a month &amp; my mom rearranges my entire room just for my dog
lena @MaddieMini4

I'm in college for not even a month &amp; my mom rearranges my entire room just for my dog

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people thought the room makeover was only right.

@MaddieMini4
baenana 🍌 @ana_bananuuuh

@MaddieMini4

Reply Retweet Favorite

It is what Nina deserves.

@MaddieMini4 We are NOT going to sit here and act like Nina doesn't deserve it!!
🇵🇷 monyka 🇭🇹 @munecita_

@MaddieMini4 We are NOT going to sit here and act like Nina doesn't deserve it!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Nina bouta make yo ass make a bed on da floor when you go home to visit," said one person.

@MaddieMini4 Nina bouta make yo ass make a bed on da floor when you go home to visit 💀
serreña🌹 @serrenaxx

@MaddieMini4 Nina bouta make yo ass make a bed on da floor when you go home to visit 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people came with the real questions.

@MaddieMini4 "You didn't see this coming?" - Skeptical Daisy is skeptical.
Ann Marie @amarie029

@MaddieMini4 "You didn't see this coming?" - Skeptical Daisy is skeptical.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others said they could relate.

@MaddieMini4 This happened to my brother. When he moved back home he had to "share Sparky's room". Hahahaha
hasmean🦄 @HasmeanTweets

@MaddieMini4 This happened to my brother. When he moved back home he had to "share Sparky's room". Hahahaha

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maddie said her family is excited for Nina's new fame, and she has accepted her fate.

&quot;She loves that dog, so if that&#x27;s what she wants to do,&quot; Maddie said.
Twitter: @MaddieMini4

"She loves that dog, so if that's what she wants to do," Maddie said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT