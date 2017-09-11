This Teen Lost Her Room To Her Dog Immediately After She Moved Away For College And People Are Dying

"Ask Nina if you're allowed in or not."

"Originally we bought the dog for me, it was my Christmas present," Maddie told BuzzFeed News.

This is Maddie, a freshman at Texas A&M University, and her almost year-old pupper, Nina. When Maddie got Nina, the adorable pooch was supposed to be HER dog.

Maddie's mom, Rosie, told her that Nina was her responsibility, and even put the dog's crate in her room. However, Rosie then fell totally in love with Nina.

"Ever since we got her, my mom has been completely in love," Maddie said.

Maddie said her mom spends "way too much time" with Nina, and gives her too many treats to spoil her.

"Nina is literally her third child," she said.