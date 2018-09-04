BuzzFeed News

"The Bachelor" Will Star Colton Underwood The Virgin Next Season

"The Bachelor" Will Star Colton Underwood The Virgin Next Season

"This is my personal Vietnam."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 4, 2018, at 12:27 p.m. ET

The new "Bachelor" is Colton Underwood, a 26-year-old virgin and former NFL player.

ABC made the announcement on Tuesday on Good Morning America. They also posted on social media.

Instagram: @bachelorabc

Underwood appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. On Instagram he wrote, "Time to find a wife."

Instagram: @coltonunderwood

However, a lot of fans were not pleased with the choice.

GMA: Colton is the new Bachelor. Me:
Bachelor Betches @BetchesBachelor

GMA: Colton is the new Bachelor. Me:

They thought there were a lot better options.

ABC: who do you want to be the next bachelor? us: JASON! BLAKE! JOE! ABC: guess who’s back! Colton! us: #TheBachelor
Aly Barnaba @alybarnaba

ABC: who do you want to be the next bachelor? us: JASON! BLAKE! JOE! ABC: guess who’s back! Colton! us: #TheBachelor

Hmmm.

#TheBachelor Good Morning America: COLTON IS THE NEXT BACHELOR!!! Bachelor Nation:
rachel Ⓥ @VeganRachel

#TheBachelor Good Morning America: COLTON IS THE NEXT BACHELOR!!! Bachelor Nation:

Y tho.

Last year: Give us Peter. Bachelor franchise: Okay! How about some guy you dont even remember? This year: Give us Wills, Grocery Joe, Blake, LITERALLY ANYONE BUT COLTON Bachelor francise: #TheBachelor https://t.co/DX6VXjsoWT
Megan Farber @15mefarber

Last year: Give us Peter. Bachelor franchise: Okay! How about some guy you dont even remember? This year: Give us Wills, Grocery Joe, Blake, LITERALLY ANYONE BUT COLTON Bachelor francise: #TheBachelor https://t.co/DX6VXjsoWT

A lot of people said it now seems clear that Colton dumped ex-girlfriend Tia Booth, who he dated in Paradise, so he could become the bachelor.

Colton: “I’m leaving.” Tia: “Today?” Colton: “Yeah, filming for the bachelor starts tomorrow sooooo...” #BachelorInParadise
Meg @meggs_benedictt

Colton: “I’m leaving.” Tia: “Today?” Colton: “Yeah, filming for the bachelor starts tomorrow sooooo...” #BachelorInParadise

👀

Colton: I came on #BachelorinParadise for TIA!!! I don’t want to date ANYONE else!!! Producers: hey u wanna be Bachelor? Colton: https://t.co/YxzOtuCgSE
Brett S. Vergara @BrettSVergara

Colton: I came on #BachelorinParadise for TIA!!! I don’t want to date ANYONE else!!! Producers: hey u wanna be Bachelor? Colton: https://t.co/YxzOtuCgSE

Some wondered if Tia would shoot her shot again.

Tia coming out of the limo on the first night now that Colton is #TheBachelor
Justina Coronel @JustinaCoronel

Tia coming out of the limo on the first night now that Colton is #TheBachelor

But she said no.

And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.
Tia Booth @tiarachel91

And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.

So why is everyone pissed? Some didn't like Colton's dramatics.

Three months of Colton crying #TheBachelor
Allison the Disney diva @Daviesallison1A

Three months of Colton crying #TheBachelor

Others thought he was too immature.

Colton literally is still in love with Becca. He lead tia the fuck on because he was unsure of his feelings. He’s immature. He’s childish. He’s over emotional. And they really made him #TheBachelor when there were SO MANY better candidates.... lol.
tiger lily @MarissaEstelle

Colton literally is still in love with Becca. He lead tia the fuck on because he was unsure of his feelings. He’s immature. He’s childish. He’s over emotional. And they really made him #TheBachelor when there were SO MANY better candidates.... lol.

He needs to work on himself!

No ma’am I will not be watching @BachelorABC just to see indecisive Colton fumble his way through, only to break up with the winner after 6 months 🙄 #thebachelor #boycottbachelor #aretheproducerstryingtoalienatefans #becauseitsworking
Elise @deedsiii

No ma’am I will not be watching @BachelorABC just to see indecisive Colton fumble his way through, only to break up with the winner after 6 months 🙄 #thebachelor #boycottbachelor #aretheproducerstryingtoalienatefans #becauseitsworking

Still others thought he was too boring.

You could wander into #BachelorNation &amp; blindly throw a stick &amp; hit an eligible young man to be the next #TheBachelor but sure, let’s go with this boring lil lump who doesn’t know what he wants. https://t.co/sN0o8It3qO
Krystal Pearson @tinyypearson

You could wander into #BachelorNation &amp; blindly throw a stick &amp; hit an eligible young man to be the next #TheBachelor but sure, let’s go with this boring lil lump who doesn’t know what he wants. https://t.co/sN0o8It3qO

As one put it, he is a "boring ass pillsbury dough boy."

i know y’all are going to pick boring ass pillsbury dough boy Colton and i cannot handle another shitty bachelor season ajdgdjshsghs someone send help https://t.co/VLdURYYdxY
spooky jo @AlainaJClark

i know y’all are going to pick boring ass pillsbury dough boy Colton and i cannot handle another shitty bachelor season ajdgdjshsghs someone send help https://t.co/VLdURYYdxY

Basically, this is Bachelor Nation rn:

Reddit

Although some people are excited!

I’m actually crying...YES COLTON!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uc0X0Tmx7j
Hannah Ward @hans_upp

I’m actually crying...YES COLTON!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uc0X0Tmx7j

Kelcee's down!

colton is the new bachelor YES😍😍
kelcee @kayyfunn

colton is the new bachelor YES😍😍

And let's be real: We are still gonna watch.

Do I like Colton? Yes. Did I want him to be The Bachelor? Not really. Would I rather it be Jason? Yes. Will I still watch it though? As the Midwesterner in me would say, you betcha.
Kendra Andreska @KendraAndreska

Do I like Colton? Yes. Did I want him to be The Bachelor? Not really. Would I rather it be Jason? Yes. Will I still watch it though? As the Midwesterner in me would say, you betcha.

  Are you excited for Colton as the Bachelor?

Are you excited for Colton as the Bachelor?
