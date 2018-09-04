"The Bachelor" Will Star Colton Underwood The Virgin Next Season
"This is my personal Vietnam."
The new "Bachelor" is Colton Underwood, a 26-year-old virgin and former NFL player.
ABC made the announcement on Tuesday on Good Morning America. They also posted on social media.
Underwood appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. On Instagram he wrote, "Time to find a wife."
However, a lot of fans were not pleased with the choice.
They thought there were a lot better options.
Hmmm.
Y tho.
A lot of people said it now seems clear that Colton dumped ex-girlfriend Tia Booth, who he dated in Paradise, so he could become the bachelor.
👀
Some wondered if Tia would shoot her shot again.
But she said no.
So why is everyone pissed? Some didn't like Colton's dramatics.
Others thought he was too immature.
He needs to work on himself!
Still others thought he was too boring.
As one put it, he is a "boring ass pillsbury dough boy."
Basically, this is Bachelor Nation rn:
Although some people are excited!
Kelcee's down!
And let's be real: We are still gonna watch.
Are you excited for Colton as the Bachelor?
