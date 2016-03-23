BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Newspapers Around The World Mourn Brussels Terror Victims On Their Front Pages

world

Newspapers Around The World Mourn Brussels Terror Victims On Their Front Pages

The series of bombings Tuesday in Belgium's capital killed at least 30 people.

By Stephanie McNeal and Patrick Smith

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 23, 2016, at 5:04 a.m. ET

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 8:41 p.m. ET

1. City A.M. (U.K.)

Twitter: @hendopolis

2. The Times of London (U.K.)

Twitter: @thetimes

3. Metro (U.K.)

Twitter: @SkyNews

4. The Telegraph (U.K.)

Twitter: @Telegraph
ADVERTISEMENT

5. The New Day (U.K.)

Twitter: @hendopolis

6. The Guardian (U.K.)

Twitter: @guardian

7. The Financial Times: London (U.K.)

Twitter: @FT

8. Liberation (France)

Twitter: @hendopolis
ADVERTISEMENT

9. The Independent (U.K.)

Twitter: @hendopolis

10. De Morgen (Belgium)

Twitter: @hendopolis

11. Le Soir, Belgium – "Hold on"

Twitter: @hendopolis

12. The Sun, U.K.

Twitter: @hendopolis
ADVERTISEMENT

13. Daily Mirror, U.K.

Twitter: @hendopolis

14. Daily Mail, U.K.

Twitter: @hendopolis

15. Bild, Germany – "We are at war!"

Twitter: @hendopolis

16. i, U.K.

Twitter: @hendopolis

17. International New York Times, U.K.

Twitter: @hendopolis

18. Het Belang Van Limburg, Belgium – "Our darkest day".

Twitter: @hbvl
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT