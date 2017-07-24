This Dad's Hack For When His Dog Chewed Up His Shoes Is Almost Too Dad To Handle
This is almost too dad to handle.
Lindsay Onuffer is a 20-year-old college student from Pennsylvania. She says her dad, Steve, is a handy guy.
Recently, Steve's skills came in handy when the family dog, Sam, chewed up a pair of his shoes. (He only looks innocent.)
Rather than toss the shoes, Steve grabbed a knife and created a version 2.0 of his shoes. Voila: sandals!
Lindsay said she thought her dad's hack was hilarious. She decided to share it on Twitter, and people thought it was peak dad.
Is there a more classic dad move?
Thanks for introducing us to 3017, dad!
