This 17-Year-Old Shared A Perfect Example Of How Hard It Is To Be A Woman On The Internet

"As a young woman on the internet, you really can't escape casual sexual harassment."

The teen told BuzzFeed News she is hoping to go to college next year to study sociology.

Recently, Cat put up a pretty innocent photo on Snapchat about new headphones she'd gotten. One of her followers sent her a sexual response in reply.

"You wearing those and nothing else, that would be heaven," the person wrote.

Cat said that the person wasn't someone she knew, but was someone who randomly started following her.

"I saw the message and couldn't help but thinking of how it seemed impossible as a young girl on the internet to share anything without running the risk of having someone message you inappropriate things," she said.

She added: "I was amused that a photo I had considered to be innocent with no kind of sexual connotations still managed to garner unwarranted comments. I [was] also annoyed because it seemed that as a young woman on the internet, you really can't escape casual sexual harassment."