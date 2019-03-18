This Guy's Viral Twitter Thread About His Neighbor's Pets Breaking Into His House Is Seriously Hilarious

JP Brammer, the managing editor for the Trevor Project, was minding his own business at his apartment in Brooklyn this weekend when he found himself in the middle of his own Homeward Bound saga.

Brammer told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM that he lives in a "pretty terrible," shoddily constructed apartment building that has doors that "kind of suck."

So, his neighbor's pets, a cat and two dogs, could pretty easily escape from their apartment and go on a little adventure. Their great escape led them to Brammer's doorstep, and they knocked on his door with their feet.

He tweeted what happened next, in a thread that went viral.