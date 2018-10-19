A Nebraska School Says It Is Sorry For Feeding Kangaroo Meat To Its Students

A school district in Nebraska has fired a chef who added kangaroo meat to chili to add nutritional value to the meal.

Parents of children in the Potter-Dix school district were informed in a letter on Thursday that the district's head cook, Keven Frei, mixed the meat with beef on Oct. 10.

The letter from school superintendent Mike Williams stated that Frei did so because kangaroo is a "very lean meat" that he thought could add "nutritional value" to the chili.

Williams said that kangaroo meat is not unhealthy or dangerous, and is perfectly legal to consume.

However, he said he disagreed with the decision it serve it.

“If a family wants to eat exotic foods, they can do so on their own time – not at school,” he said. “If we were to have food or ingredients that are out of the ordinary, they should be listed on the menu so that the students and families are aware of what they would be being served. We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period.”