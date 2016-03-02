BuzzFeed News

Some Are Saying NBC News Confused Maryland With Vermont On Super Tuesday

politics

Old Bay Ben & Jerry's has a nice ring to it.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 1, 2016, at 9:12 p.m. ET

Super Tuesday is in full swing, and NBC News, of course, has live coverage of every big race.

It's #SuperTuesday! Follow our live updates as voters in 12 states head to the polls https://t.co/U756wJdcn0
NBC News @NBCNews

It's #SuperTuesday! Follow our live updates as voters in 12 states head to the polls https://t.co/U756wJdcn0

But some eagle-eyed readers caught a little bit of a hiccup in the coverage as results began to roll in.

Twitter

Do you see it?

Twitter

Twitter users say that NBC News tweeted an image that appears to be Maryland, not Vermont. One specified that the image came from the account for Meet The Press.

Twitter
Of course, people couldn't miss the opportunity to crack a few jokes.

Twitter

They mocked NBC News' geography know-how...

Twitter

And made a lot of crab-by comments.

Twitter

The offending tweet was apparently deleted, and NBC News' main account has tweeted out the correct picture.

BREAKING: Sanders is projected winner in Vermont Dem primary https://t.co/87pd2Cjcc5 #SuperTuesday #Decision2016
NBC News @NBCNews

BREAKING: Sanders is projected winner in Vermont Dem primary https://t.co/87pd2Cjcc5 #SuperTuesday #Decision2016

