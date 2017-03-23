BuzzFeed News

20 Pups Celebrating "National Puppy Day" Because You Need This Right Now

Keep calm and look at puppies.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 23, 2017, at 1:41 p.m. ET

The internet has apparently declared Thursday as "National Puppy Day." So, here are 20 pups that are celebrating in style.

1. This rescue pup, who has the best ears.

2. This pupper, who helps out his owner as a guide dog.

3. This lil' husky, who is the "greatest wingman in the world."

4. This guy, who is ready to fiesta.

5. This squishy pup, who just wants a hug.

6. These floofy guys, who look fun to pet.

7. This service-dog-to-be, who is already such a good boy.

8. This regal man, who is pretty damn majestic.

9. This Frenchie, who loves to rock a fashionable outfit.

10. This curly cutie pie, who looks great on video.

11. This future MVP.

12. This guy, whose hair color matches his mom's pretty well.

13. This pupper, who is not so little anymore.

14. This sassy pug, who slays everyday.

15. This cutie patootie, who loves the Giants.

16. This adorable Dachshund, who loves a good pet.

17. This big boy, who isn't letting go of this toy no matter what you say.

18. This adorable girl, who is not afraid to get a little dirty.

19. These cute friends, who just love to snuggle.

20. And this little guy, who doesn't get what the fuss is about anyway.

