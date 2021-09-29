The Cult Of The Nap Dress

Amanda Lanzone for BuzzFeed News

Chrissy Weadick from Indiana owns seven Nap Dresses. Brooke Price from Utah owns 12. Mary from New York only has three, but she has two more coming in the mail.

These ladies are all part of “Nap Dress Nation,” an online community dedicated to fans of the Instagram-famous garment. Since its launch in August 2019, the Nap Dress, created by founder and CEO Nell Diamond for her direct-to-consumer brand Hill House, has become one of the biggest word-of-mouth clothing items to ever come out of Instagram. The company has since created seven styles in a variety of different prints and fabrics, releasing them slowly over the past two years in limited-edition drops. Each Nap Dress drop so far has generated the best sales day and week for the brand at that point in time, according to a spokesperson, and Hill House has had 100% sales growth year over year for the last three years. To its fans, Nap Dresses are like Pringles: You can’t have just one. According to Hill House, their average customer owns three or more. Once customers buy their first dress, they told me, they have gone on to buy more in different colors and for every season. Diamond told me her vision for the Nap Dress was for it to be conducive to every facet of her life, something that she could wear to business meetings, out with friends, and then playing around with her kids. She said she is cognizant of how people’s bodies change over time and even throughout the day, and doesn’t feel like typical women’s clothing allows for that. “I wanted that elastic smocking so that no matter what the day kind of throws at you, including like a great desk lunch, you don’t have to change what you’re wearing,” she said. “And you don’t have to have that moment where you come home and have to get off the constricting fabric.”

These unicorns, like dresses from the brand’s collaboration with Netflix’s Bridgerton, sell for more than $200 over retail price, on places like Poshmark and eBay.

Some people have become obsessed with tracking down rare “unicorn” patterns like they were a Princess Diana Beanie Baby. These unicorns, like dresses from the brand’s recent, immediately sold-out collaboration with Phenomenal and Netflix’s Bridgerton back in August, sell for up to $350, more than $200 over retail price, on places like Poshmark and eBay. To keep up with their growing collections, Nap Dress aficionados have begun cultivating online communities where they can buy and trade different patterns and sizes. In these online worlds, like the 1,400-person strong “Nap Dress Nation and Grandmillennial Inspiration” Facebook group, people refer to the dresses by their names: Ellie, Athena, Caroline, Katherine, Nesli, Roxie, Lucy, and Akilah. When a recent poster asked the group how much they would pay for their number one “unicorn,” one woman cheekily responded with a GIF of a baby throwing money out the window. So how did Hill House turn this rather simple dress into a shopping craze? The answer is rather simple as well. Hill House relied on word of mouth and old-school virality, spreading the dress primarily through the influencer community during the height of quarantine. Thousands of followers bought in, and once customers got hooked on the dress’s flattering comfort, they felt they needed to have one for every occasion. Throw in some pandemic boredom and a vibrant buy-and-sell community, and an obsession was born. But there’s something deeper beneath the obsession. People who have embraced the grandmillennial aesthetic that the dress embodies say that by dressing in ruffles, hair bows, and flowy florals, they are reclaiming their femininity and shaking off the male gaze in a way that is incredibly empowering. Participating in online groups of like-minded people, they said, is therefore not just about a hobby of collecting dresses, but about community, something they sorely needed over the past year and a half.

Courtesy Hill House Models wearing Nap Dresses for Hill House’s catalog

For many Nap Dress Nation devotees, their journey began with a swipe up. The Nap Dress first became popular with influencers on Instagram in 2019 and 2020. Carly Riordan, a longtime fashion blogger, told me she bought her first Nap Dress in 2019, and soon began singing its praises to her followers. She feels the Nap Dress is “like a sartorial unicorn.” “Somehow this dress works on almost all body types and can be worn for various events and occasions,” she said. Several women told me that it was Riordan’s recommendation that led them to initially buy the dress. In fact, nearly all of the people I surveyed told me they first saw the dress on Instagram or another form of social media. Kara Nesvig from Minnesota (10 Nap Dresses) told me she took the plunge on her first after seeing that “all the cool girls I followed were wearing them or talking about them.” Others said they had been recommended to try the dress in a Facebook mom group, or seen it on Pinterest. The dress’s aesthetic dovetailed perfectly with the pandemic when people everywhere were seeking ways to dress comfortably at home during quarantine, but also wanted to look put together for Zoom calls and online happy hours. “I do think they really launched at the perfect time with the unexpected work-from-home trend and people looking for beautiful, comfortable things to wear around the house during the pandemic shutdown,” LeighAnne Tucci from New York (12 Nap Dresses) said. Once summer 2021 rolled around, the Nap Dress had officially gone viral. Fans of the item on Twitter declared it “Nap Dress Summer,” and if you walked outside last summer, you could likely spot the dress or one of its many copycats. Of course, there’s a difference between buying one dress and hunting for “unicorns” on Poshmark. For many, their journey to full-on cardholders of Nap Dress Nation started slowly and based on a simple idea: Once you find a dress that makes you feel comfortable and confident, it’s easy to just fill your closet with them. Even Riordan, who said she doesn’t consider herself a collector per se, said she soon found herself buying different Nap Dress prints so she could wear the dress for different occasions and seasons. She likes “how different fabrics and prints give it different vibes,” she said, and that she could wear one for a chill day at home, and then another for a fancy party the next day. The limited-edition drops of new prints and fabrics of the Nap Dresses also create an artificial scarcity that makes hunting for and finding new dresses almost like a game. On the day of a drop, customers half-jokingly wish each other on Twitter a “happy Nap Dress day to those who celebrate.” Some say they signed up for text notifications from Hill House in advance, others rely on equally obsessed friends. “Me with my computer set up for the Hill House drop for my friend who’s in clinic seeing patients like I’m some sort of Nap Dress concierge,” tweeted one woman back in August, alongside a gift of a furiously typing cat. Mid-August’s Bridgerton drop brought into focus how fervent Nap Dress mania had become. The collection sold out in just a few minutes, leading to many sad and frustrated Nap Dress fans to lament on the comment section of Hill House’s Instagram page and elsewhere on the internet. The company quickly organized a restock for later that same day, which also sold out in minutes.

Courtesy Hill House The variety of styles is part of the dresses’ popularity

If you miss out on a drop though, there are always resale sites. The Nap Dress craze has become big business for sellers on Poshmark and eBay, who can make large profits by selling “rare” dresses. Jen Levie is a full-time seller on Poshmark, and has sold more than 4,500 items of clothing in her two and a half years on the platform. When she first saw Nap Dresses pop up on the site, they immediately drew her interest. “When you look up an item to sell and immediately notice all of the comparable items have sold for $100+ above retail, it piques your attention,” she said.

“For a new condition dress, right size, right print? I would feel OK spending the $225.”