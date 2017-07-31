Chris Christie Yelled At Some Dude While Cradling Nachos And People Really Can't Handle It
"Don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young."
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday attended a baseball game between the Brewers and the Cubs at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Fun!
Unfortunately, the beleaguered governor couldn't get away from the troubles plaguing him at home. After a Cubs fan heckled him, Christie couldn't take it anymore.
"You're a big shot," Christie told Joseph in video captured of the incident, while getting in his face.
During the entire confrontation, Christie cradled a bowl of nachos to his chest, because, tbh, they come first.
After the video was posted on Twitter, people had complete meltdowns over the photos — and especially the nachos.
They thought his protectiveness over his snack food was simply inspiring.
Not a chip was sacrificed.
Truly inspiring.
Highly impressive.
Relationship goals?
Some even memed it.
Basically, this is all of us today.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
