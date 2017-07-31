BuzzFeed News

Chris Christie Yelled At Some Dude While Cradling Nachos And People Really Can't Handle It

Chris Christie Yelled At Some Dude While Cradling Nachos And People Really Can't Handle It

"Don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 31, 2017, at 1:43 p.m. ET

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday attended a baseball game between the Brewers and the Cubs at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Fun!

Unfortunately, the beleaguered governor couldn't get away from the troubles plaguing him at home. After a Cubs fan heckled him, Christie couldn't take it anymore.

Ben Hutchison @BennyHutch

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on… https://t.co/8v62mYYOrD

The fan, Brad Joseph, told WISN he yelled at Christie, told him he sucked, and that he was a hypocrite.

"You're a big shot," Christie told Joseph in video captured of the incident, while getting in his face.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

Rule Number 1 - Don't talk shit to Chris Christie when he hasn't had a single one of his nachos yet

"[He] was yelling at me," Joseph told WISN. "First he told me, 'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent comeback, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy."

During the entire confrontation, Christie cradled a bowl of nachos to his chest, because, tbh, they come first.

QuincyQuarry @QuincyQuarry

Chris Christie cradles nachos while berating fan at baseball game: "Buy me some… https://t.co/rKaLe6Sm5e… https://t.co/ZsVn5zXIgs

After the video was posted on Twitter, people had complete meltdowns over the photos — and especially the nachos.

Josh Jordan @NumbersMuncher

This is the most Chris Christie picture ever. It's like he commissioned someone to take the one photo that summed u… https://t.co/N2qOUsnTSK

They thought his protectiveness over his snack food was simply inspiring.

ROSIE @Rosie

@NumbersMuncher @Tamarabrams "did u touch my nachos - yes or no - simple ? - they r MY nachos u bearded brute - if… https://t.co/wdJPZ1tEAt

Not a chip was sacrificed.

Kathryn Claypool @KathrynClaypool

#ChrisChristie got in a #Cubs fan's face at a game, and like a true professional, never dropped a chip outta his #nachos while doing it.

Truly inspiring.

Gloria Fallon @GloriaFallon123

I just want 1/4 of Chris Christie's confidence while wearing huge pants hiked up to his chest and cradling a basket… https://t.co/85deGmZgbt

Highly impressive.

Amy Grimm @AGRIMMONE

I'll give Chris Christie this, him not spilling his nachos just once is highly impressive. https://t.co/hmTgnqqzH2

Relationship goals?

Darik Kristofer @darikforeal

I want to find somebody that holds me like #ChrisChristie holds his nachos.

"Don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young."

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang

And don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young.

Some even memed it.

Albert McLaverty @AMcLaverty

Get your hands off my nachos kid! #nachogate #chrischristie

Basically, this is all of us today.

jen gallo, MPH @jeansgallo

I have to work today but all I can think about is Chris Christie intimidating people with nachos.

